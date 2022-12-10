University of Pennsylvania Head Coach, Men’s Tennis





The University of Pennsylvania, the largest private employer in Philadelphia, is a world-renowned leader in education, research and innovation. This historic Ivy League school consistently ranks in the top 10 universities in the annual US News & World Report survey. Penn has 12 highly regarded schools offering undergraduate, graduate, and continuing education opportunities, all influenced by Penn’s signature interdisciplinary approach to science and learning. As an employer, Penn has been ranked nationally on many occasions with the most recent award from Forbes naming Penn as one of America’s Best Employers By State in 2021. Penn offers a unique work environment in the city of Philadelphia. The university is located on a beautiful urban campus, with easy access to a variety of educational, cultural and recreational activities. With its historical significance and landmarks, vibrant cultural offerings, and wide variety of atmospheres, Philadelphia is the perfect place to call home for work and leisure. The university offers a competitive benefits package that includes excellent health care and tuition for employees and their families, generous retirement benefits, a wide range of professional development opportunities, supportive work and family benefits, a wealth of health and wellness programs and resources, and much more. Lake. COVID-19 vaccination is a requirement for all positions at the University of Pennsylvania. New employees are expected to be fully vaccinated before starting work at the university. For more information on Penns vaccination requirements, visit the Penn COVID-19 Response website for the latest information. Summary job description The Head Coach of Men’s Tennis program at the University of Pennsylvania is responsible for student-athlete recruitment, training, and mentoring, fundraising, budget management, and alumni relations activities. Reports to the Senior Associate Athletic Director. Job responsibilities Coaching – Coach and teach sport-specific skills and strategies to current student-athletes during training and competition, including preparation for said training and competition. Educate team members on proper training techniques, exercises, and any sport-specific needs. Drafting and executing practice and competition plans. Provide instruction and advice before, during and after the match, both in groups and individually.

Recruiting – Consistently recruit national-caliber athletes for college enrollment through email, telephone, and face-to-face contact. Identify and explore prospects for strength of character, academic ability, and athletic ability. Evaluate recruits during matches. Organizing and coordinating official and unofficial visits. Communicate with athletic liaison for admission and financial aid regarding the best prospect’s academic viability.

Alumni/Community Relations – Build strong relationships with alumni, fans, campus partners and the wider community.

Administrative Duties – Collaborate effectively with staff on compliance, student development, external operations, facilities/operations, equipment operations, internal operations, and athletic development. Comply with all NCAA, Ivy League and Penn rules and policies. Assist with organizing team and coach travel, compliance paperwork and other administrative responsibilities.

A bachelor's degree is required and 3 years to 5 years of coaching experience in a successful and highly competitive collegiate program. Demonstrated ability to recruit and mentor student-athletes in a highly competitive academic environment; familiarity with Ivy League philosophy and NCAA rules and regulations is highly desirable. Candidate possesses strong communication and management skills. Ability to work evenings, weekends, holidays and travel with the team or on recruitment as required. Valid driver's license required.

Application requirement A cover letter and CV/CV are required to be considered for this position. Upload your cover letter where you will be asked to upload your resume; multiple documents are allowed.

