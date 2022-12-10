DeNaples knocks out No. 5 men’s hockey twice, defeats No. 19 Notre Dame, 5-2





Next game: at Notre Dame 10-12-2022 | 6 p.m 10 Dec (Sat) / 6pm Bee Our lady History SOUTH BIGHT, Ind. Senior captain Paul DeNapels (Moscow, Pa.) scored a pair of goals to lead No. 5 Penn State past No. 19 Notre Dame, 5-2, in Friday night’s Big Ten Conference action at Compton Family Ice Arena. Penn State improves to 15-4-0 on the year and 7-4-0 in Big Ten play with the win, while the Irish fall to 7-8-2 overall and 3-5-1 in conference action. HOW IT HAPPENED The Irish opened the scoring in the first period when Jesse Lansdell crossed the goal line before covering a back shot over Nittany Lion junior’s glove net-less. Liam Souliere (Brampton, Ontario) for the 1-0 edge at 1:28 p.m. in the frame.

(Brampton, Ontario) for the 1-0 edge at 1:28 p.m. in the frame. Penn State took the lead heading into the first break with a pair of goals just 74 apart late in the opening stanza as a senior Connor McMenamin (Collegeville, Pa.) skated into the slot and kept his shot on the ice as it slid under Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel at 5:30 p.m. before DeNaples fired a shot from the blue line that Bischel hit past the blocker at 6:44 p.m. for the 2-1 lead.

(Collegeville, Pa.) skated into the slot and kept his shot on the ice as it slid under Irish goaltender Ryan Bischel at 5:30 p.m. before DeNaples fired a shot from the blue line that Bischel hit past the blocker at 6:44 p.m. for the 2-1 lead. Notre Dame tied the score late in the second period with a power play count from Ryder Rolston as he went past Souliere’s glove from the slot for the 2-2 score at 6:08.

The Nittany Lions retook the lead thanks to a strong forecheck from senior Kevin Wall (Penfield, NY) and McMenamin with the former finding classmate Connor MacEachern (Brooklin, Ontario) at the welcome mat for the 3-2 lead at 12:14 of the third period.

(Penfield, NY) and McMenamin with the former finding classmate (Brooklin, Ontario) at the welcome mat for the 3-2 lead at 12:14 of the third period. Penn State put the game on ice with a pair of empty net goals just 39 seconds apart as a freshman Dylan Graton (Pottstown, Pa.) sent one into the empty cage from 55 yards out at 5:50 PM before DeNaples sealed the 5-2 win with a backflip from his defensive blue line at 6:29 PM of the third period. GOAL Souliere goes to 13-3-0 this year after 29 saves in the win, while Bischel drops to 7-8-1 after a performance of 36 saves. COMMENTS The Nittany Lions held onto the 39–31 lead on shots on target, but were unable to capitalize on three-man advantage as Notre Dame cashed in its lone power play of the night.

Lansdell’s opening goal marked only the fifth time in 19 games this season that Penn State failed to score first. The Nittany Lions are now 3-2-0 in such games.

The Nittany Lions snapped a five-game regular-season losing slip in South Bend, taking the win to 5-10-1 all-time at the Compton Family Ice Arena. Penn State will sweep Notre Dame for the first time tomorrow night.

Penn State scored two empty goals at Ohio State for the first time since January 9, 2021.

The two goals for DeNaples mark the ninth and tenth of his career as he tied for Clayton Phillips for sixth on the all-time goalscoring list for defensemen at Penn State.

for sixth on the all-time goalscoring list for defensemen at Penn State. The two-goal game is the first multi-goal game of DeNaples’ career, marking his first multi-point attempt of the season and fourth of his career.

With one goal and one assist, McMenamin collects his fourth multi-point attempt of the season and 10th of his career.

The Nittany Lions remain undefeated in their first game of a series this year and improve to 10-0-0 in opening games this season. NEXT ONE Both teams return to Compton tomorrow night to close out the weekend series with a 6 p.m. puck drop. Penn State will then take the next three weeks off before hitting the ice for a home-and-home series against No. 20 RIT on December 30-31. For more information on the 2022-23 season, presented by the Penn State Bookstore: Official Bookstore of Penn State Athletics, visit the men’s hockey page at GoPSUsports.com or call 1-800-NITTANY Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

