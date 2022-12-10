Tennis legend in conversation about surprise performance ASB Classic

A big name could be back on the ASB Classic. Photo / Photosport

The ASB Classic could be graced by the surprise presence of a tennis legend, with tournament director Nicholas Lamperin hoping to bring in one of the biggest names in the sport for the Auckland tournament. Michael

Burgess reports.

American tennis great Venus Williams could give one last appearance at the ASB Classic in 2023.

The 42-year-old barely played this year and has not competed since a first-round loss at the US Open in September.

But the seven-time Grand Slam winner has yet to retire and wants to flourish one last time on the WTA tour next year.

That could include a swan song performance in Auckland, where she’s been one of the most popular players to grace the Stanley Street courts.

Williams has been in contact with the organizers of ASB Classic and would like to start her season here, but that is contingent on being awarded a wild card for the Australian Open.

We’ve had discussions with Venus and I know she’s waiting to hear from our friends at Tennis Australia, ASB Classic tournament director Nicholas Lamperin told the Herald.

Depending on their position there may be an opening for us, but it is too early to say anything at this stage.

Inactivity over the last two years has pushed her ranking above 1000, but Williams remains a draw and would almost certainly get an Auckland wildcard if she went down.

Of course, who wouldn’t, said Lamperin. She is one of the sport’s biggest names. She has been practicing really hard since the end of the US Open, she was back on the court the day after she lost. If there is an opportunity to welcome Venus Williams back to Auckland, then of course we should embrace it.

Venus Williams has visited Auckland before. Photo / Photosport

Williams has a special connection to the ASB Classic and has been a big part of its recent growth, with five visits between 2014 and 2019.

She reached the final on her first attempt losing to Ana Ivanovic in 2014 and claimed the trophy the following year by defeating Caroline Wozniacki in a marquee match.

On her final appearance in 2019, she defeated Victoria Azarenka in a first round classic before losing to eventual champion Bianca Andreescu in the quarterfinals.

Lamperin expects to know in the next two weeks when the organizers of the Australian Open make their decision.

In the past, the ASB Classic has paid significant fees to the American, but that may not be a consideration this time around.

It’s not really about the package, Lamperin said. It’s just to give her a chance to get some matches leading up to the Australian Open. I don’t think finances really matter at this point in a career. It’s more like setting up a schedule that would actually help her get to her peak form by the time the grand slam starts.

She seemed very excited to come, but it was very dependent [the Australian Open]. When she makes a schedule, she thinks in broader periods. She’s not going to set a schedule for just one tournament, so she needs to have a better understanding of what the options are for the Australian Open swing.

Naomi Osaka is another who has yet to reveal her plans for 2023 and the former world No. 1 would be an obvious, if unlikely, target.

Osaka has not played since late September when she pulled out of a second-round match at the Japan Open.

“I’m not sure where she is physically,” Lamperin said. But of course I will keep a close eye on the situation and if there is an opportunity to get her to Auckland then we will do what is necessary.

Chances are probably slim because at this point she hasn’t expressed a desire to play that week. But if there is even one percent, then we should try to make the best of it.