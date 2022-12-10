No. 14/15 River Hawks skate to 3-2 Victory over Dartmouth

HANNOVER, NHTwo-point nights from junior Ben Meehan (Walpole, Massachusetts) and senior Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) helped the No. 14/15 UMass Lowell men’s hockey teams (10-6-1, 5-4-1 Hockey East) win 3-2 over Dartmouth (1-9-1, 1-5-1 ECAC) Friday night on the road.

Meehan earned his points with a goal in the second period and an assist on the sophomore’s game-winning goal Stephen Owens (Midlothian, Virginia). Berglund led the way in helpers for the River Hawks with a team-high two on the night. sophomore Gabriel Blanchard (East Aurora, NY) captured his first collegiate point of the opening bat, also finishing the night with a +2 rating and adding two blocks to his credit. The defenseman was one of three UMass Lowell skaters to record two blocked shots. Junior Brehdan Ingum (Burnsville, Minn.) as well as seniors Jack Stella (Karlstad, Sweden) and Zak Kaiser (Orangeville, Ontario) also matched Blanchard’s total against the Big Green.

Graduate transfer Gustavus Davis Grigal (Riga, Latvia) recorded its second victory this season against ECAC foe with 24 stops and two goals conceded. Grigals also stopped another flawless performance from the UMass Lowell penalty kill unit, knocking out all five Dartmouth power play opportunities. Heading into the break, the River Hawks national special team unit has killed the last 18 penalties in seven games.

Shots were limited in the opening frame, with both sides taking a combined six shots on target in the opening ten minutes of the game. Despite the defensive start, the River Hawks dominated time in the offensive zone thanks to heavy upfront control that allowed the team to stay above the center redline. Transfer graduate Filip Fornåå Svensson (Linköping, Sweden) earned a good chance to break the stalemate with a nifty shot from the goal line that was intended to jump over the shoulder of Darmouth’s Cooper Black, but the Big Green netminder whacked it and down for the chance.

Dartmouth deserved quite a few chances to light the lamp in rebuttal to tie the scoring chances, but the River Hawks struck first. After a failed attempt by Big Green to break into the zone, Engum chased down Luke Haymes and took out the attacker to knock the puck loose. Bentley gained possession and got the offensive streak on the ice. Fowler picked up the pass from Bentley and hit a cross-ice pass to Blanchard. The defender made his way to the right throw-in circle and fired a quick shot towards black, sneaking over the glove to score the first of his career to give UMass Lowell the 1-0 lead.

Senior Ryan Brushett (Montreal, Quebec) nearly extended River Hawks’ lead moments later with a quick test, but Black deflected the shot. sophomore Owen Cole (Dunnville, Ontario) nearly hit one to the back of the net, but missed just wide to hold UMass Lowell up 1-0 at the first break.

The River Hawks’ penalty-kill unit quickly got to work in the first two minutes of the second frame, killing one penalty and holding Dartmouth scoreless until a four-on-four chance came along. The Big Green almost scored the tying goal of a breakaway in the neutral zone, but sophomore Isaac Jonsson (Ängelholm, Sweden) leaned in heavily forcing him to fire a shaky shot that went wide of Grigals.

Just as both sides were back to full strength, Meehan extended UMass Lowell’s lead. Berglund grabbed a pass from a graduate student Jon McDonald (Livonia, Michigan) as he sailed across the ice. See freshmen Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Ontario) advancing in the slot, Berglund fired a centering pass to Truman as he spun to shake off his defender. Meehan continued to give chase and stopped a one-time timer on the pavement for Truman’s quick glance to take the 2-0 lead.

Dartmouth cut the lead to one less than three minutes later. A late spate of penalties almost gave the Big Green another chance to tie the score, but impressive defense by the River Hawks’ tough penalty-kill crew ended the extended shorthanded stretch.

With less than four minutes left in mid-frame, Owens grabbed his second goal of the season against the Big Green for the insurance en route to the final break. Berglund, on the left side of the circle under pressure, crossed a sharp pass to Meehan on the opposite circle. Meehan geared up for the shot, cracking one against the night that bounced off Dartmouth’s Jack Cameron’s skate. Owens grabbed the loose puck and put it down just before shooting it past black for the 3-1 edge.

To keep the Big Green at bay, the River Hawks played a heavy defensive third period as Dartmouth began to press. The pressure paid off with 3:34 left on the game clock after the Big Green pulled Black in favor of the extra-skater to increase the fire on the River Hawks. Dartmouth almost turned the tables on UMass Lowell with eight seconds left, but Kaiser used his body to stop the shot and end the first half with a win.

The River Hawks ring in the new year, December 30-31, with a two-game home series against Alaska Anchorage. The puck drops for the pair of games are scheduled for 6:05 PM and 4:05 PM respectively.