Sports
No. 14/15 River Hawks skate to 3-2 Victory over Dartmouth
HANNOVER, NHTwo-point nights from junior Ben Meehan (Walpole, Massachusetts) and senior Carl Berglund (Hammaro, Sweden) helped the No. 14/15 UMass Lowell men’s hockey teams (10-6-1, 5-4-1 Hockey East) win 3-2 over Dartmouth (1-9-1, 1-5-1 ECAC) Friday night on the road.
Meehan earned his points with a goal in the second period and an assist on the sophomore’s game-winning goal Stephen Owens (Midlothian, Virginia). Berglund led the way in helpers for the River Hawks with a team-high two on the night. sophomore Gabriel Blanchard (East Aurora, NY) captured his first collegiate point of the opening bat, also finishing the night with a +2 rating and adding two blocks to his credit. The defenseman was one of three UMass Lowell skaters to record two blocked shots. Junior Brehdan Ingum (Burnsville, Minn.) as well as seniors Jack Stella (Karlstad, Sweden) and Zak Kaiser (Orangeville, Ontario) also matched Blanchard’s total against the Big Green.
Graduate transfer Gustavus Davis Grigal (Riga, Latvia) recorded its second victory this season against ECAC foe with 24 stops and two goals conceded. Grigals also stopped another flawless performance from the UMass Lowell penalty kill unit, knocking out all five Dartmouth power play opportunities. Heading into the break, the River Hawks national special team unit has killed the last 18 penalties in seven games.
Shots were limited in the opening frame, with both sides taking a combined six shots on target in the opening ten minutes of the game. Despite the defensive start, the River Hawks dominated time in the offensive zone thanks to heavy upfront control that allowed the team to stay above the center redline. Transfer graduate Filip Fornåå Svensson (Linköping, Sweden) earned a good chance to break the stalemate with a nifty shot from the goal line that was intended to jump over the shoulder of Darmouth’s Cooper Black, but the Big Green netminder whacked it and down for the chance.
Dartmouth deserved quite a few chances to light the lamp in rebuttal to tie the scoring chances, but the River Hawks struck first. After a failed attempt by Big Green to break into the zone, Engum chased down Luke Haymes and took out the attacker to knock the puck loose. Bentley gained possession and got the offensive streak on the ice. Fowler picked up the pass from Bentley and hit a cross-ice pass to Blanchard. The defender made his way to the right throw-in circle and fired a quick shot towards black, sneaking over the glove to score the first of his career to give UMass Lowell the 1-0 lead.
Senior Ryan Brushett (Montreal, Quebec) nearly extended River Hawks’ lead moments later with a quick test, but Black deflected the shot. sophomore Owen Cole (Dunnville, Ontario) nearly hit one to the back of the net, but missed just wide to hold UMass Lowell up 1-0 at the first break.
The River Hawks’ penalty-kill unit quickly got to work in the first two minutes of the second frame, killing one penalty and holding Dartmouth scoreless until a four-on-four chance came along. The Big Green almost scored the tying goal of a breakaway in the neutral zone, but sophomore Isaac Jonsson (Ängelholm, Sweden) leaned in heavily forcing him to fire a shaky shot that went wide of Grigals.
Just as both sides were back to full strength, Meehan extended UMass Lowell’s lead. Berglund grabbed a pass from a graduate student Jon McDonald (Livonia, Michigan) as he sailed across the ice. See freshmen Scout Truman (Lethbridge, Ontario) advancing in the slot, Berglund fired a centering pass to Truman as he spun to shake off his defender. Meehan continued to give chase and stopped a one-time timer on the pavement for Truman’s quick glance to take the 2-0 lead.
Dartmouth cut the lead to one less than three minutes later. A late spate of penalties almost gave the Big Green another chance to tie the score, but impressive defense by the River Hawks’ tough penalty-kill crew ended the extended shorthanded stretch.
With less than four minutes left in mid-frame, Owens grabbed his second goal of the season against the Big Green for the insurance en route to the final break. Berglund, on the left side of the circle under pressure, crossed a sharp pass to Meehan on the opposite circle. Meehan geared up for the shot, cracking one against the night that bounced off Dartmouth’s Jack Cameron’s skate. Owens grabbed the loose puck and put it down just before shooting it past black for the 3-1 edge.
To keep the Big Green at bay, the River Hawks played a heavy defensive third period as Dartmouth began to press. The pressure paid off with 3:34 left on the game clock after the Big Green pulled Black in favor of the extra-skater to increase the fire on the River Hawks. Dartmouth almost turned the tables on UMass Lowell with eight seconds left, but Kaiser used his body to stop the shot and end the first half with a win.
The River Hawks ring in the new year, December 30-31, with a two-game home series against Alaska Anchorage. The puck drops for the pair of games are scheduled for 6:05 PM and 4:05 PM respectively.
|
Sources
2/ https://goriverhawks.com/news/2022/12/9/mens-ice-hockey-no-14-15-river-hawks-skate-to-3-2-win-over-dartmouth.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- No. 14/15 River Hawks skate to 3-2 Victory over Dartmouth
- Mainstream fashion doesn’t need to be landfilled if you choose your clothes wisely | Jess CartnerMorley
- Apple’s best deals of the week: Samsung’s smart monitor M8 and other Apple accessories hit record low prices
- Zero COVID failure is Xi Jinping’s failure
- Carbon capture: UK’s first plant can remove 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from the air.
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin dies aged 70
- UT System, Google Announces Google Career Certificates
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Chile
- Hello! actress Ruth Madoc dies aged 79 | Television
- Erina Gudono officially becomes Jokowi’s son-in-law and worked at BI
- PM Modi to inaugurate Mopa International Airport in Goa
- Youngest Indian to complete a Masters Degree –