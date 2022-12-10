Sports
Beth Mooney shines again as Australia keep their unbeaten cricket run alive with Indian domination
Beth Mooney has once again demonstrated why she is the top T20I batsman in women’s cricket, gracefully leading Australia to a nine-wicket victory over India in the first of their five-match international series.
Most important points:
- Alyssa Healy made her debut as captain and scored 37 runs from 23 balls
- Beth Mooney and Tahlia McGrath set up a 100-run stand for the second wicket
- Australia’s women’s team is still undefeated in all forms of cricket in 2022
The southpaw made her way to an unbeaten 89, and with substantial help from both new captain Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath on Friday, she made a potentially difficult target in Mumbai a breeze as the world champions broke their unbeaten record in all formats in 2022.
India, the biggest white-ball challenger to the all-conquering Australians, must have felt they had a great chance of becoming the first team to beat Healy’s side this year after going 5-172, with wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh ( 36 out of 20 ) and Deepti Sharma (36no off 15) who provide an important late impulse.
But opener Healy, after receiving her captaincy debut, made a solid 37 off 23 balls in reply before being sent off cheaply on a full toss and then watched Mooney, currently the batsman in T20Is, take control of DYPatil Stadium by to move in the most seductive of the highest gears.
To ensure that the required run rate never got out of hand, the 28-year-old Victorian didn’t have to resort to slogging, just great placement and timing as she went to her unbeaten 89 from just 57 balls with 16 boundaries, while being well supported by McGrath, whose 40no came off 29 balls.
The pair put up an unbroken 100-run stand for the second wicket off 56 balls as the Australians eased to 1-173 with 11 balls remaining, winning their 21st match in total in 2022 over T20Is, ODIs and Tests.
“I love putting on the Australian shirt,” said Mooney, who thought she had enjoyed “playing some nice shots to get the team over the line” on a flat course and taking advantage of a fast outfield.
However, it would have been a completely different story had she not been dropped when at just four, Radha Yadav spilled a regulation chance on a backward run from Renuka Singh, which was typical of India’s bad day in the field.
Australia had previously used seven bowlers, with Ellyse Perry, in her first T20I for over a year, taking 2-10 in her early period.
Debutant Kim Garth, the former Irish all-rounder, marked her historic day as the first woman to play T20Is for two different countries by taking the wicket from Harmanpreet Kaur.
Healy, who has been elevated to captaincy as Meg Lanning continues her indefinite hiatus, was delighted to start off with a big win but saw room for improvement, especially after the way the team had leaked runs at death in the innings of India.
“Let me tell you, it wasn’t that easy when we were on the pitch,” Healy said when asked about her first encounter with captaincy.
“But it was great to get a result.
“I thought they were under par with 172. Stats say 185 is a par score here. We didn’t finish great with the ball but we knew we were in the game and if we hit well we could cross the line .” .
“We’ll probably try to clean up the death bowling because we didn’t finish well with the ball and some other areas in the field.”
MONKEY
|
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-10/australia-defeats-india-in-t20i-to-keep-unbeaten-run-alive/101757440
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Beth Mooney shines again as Australia keep their unbeaten cricket run alive with Indian domination
- Croatia defeats Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals of the World Cup
- Trump’s Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad campaign kicks off
- “Google to open office next week”-Newspaper
- Messi and Argentina advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup
- Sinema told CNN why he is leaving the Democratic Party
- No. 14/15 River Hawks skate to 3-2 Victory over Dartmouth
- Mainstream fashion doesn’t need to be landfilled if you choose your clothes wisely | Jess CartnerMorley
- Apple’s best deals of the week: Samsung’s smart monitor M8 and other Apple accessories hit record low prices
- Zero COVID failure is Xi Jinping’s failure
- Carbon capture: UK’s first plant can remove 1.5 million tonnes of CO2 per year from the air.
- Star Wars: Return of the Jedi actor Gary Friedkin dies aged 70