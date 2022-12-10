Beth Mooney shines again as Australia keep their unbeaten cricket run alive with Indian domination

Beth Mooney has once again demonstrated why she is the top T20I batsman in women’s cricket, gracefully leading Australia to a nine-wicket victory over India in the first of their five-match international series.

The southpaw made her way to an unbeaten 89, and with substantial help from both new captain Alyssa Healy and all-rounder Tahlia McGrath on Friday, she made a potentially difficult target in Mumbai a breeze as the world champions broke their unbeaten record in all formats in 2022.

India, the biggest white-ball challenger to the all-conquering Australians, must have felt they had a great chance of becoming the first team to beat Healy’s side this year after going 5-172, with wicket-keeper Richa Ghosh ( 36 out of 20 ) and Deepti Sharma (36no off 15) who provide an important late impulse.

But opener Healy, after receiving her captaincy debut, made a solid 37 off 23 balls in reply before being sent off cheaply on a full toss and then watched Mooney, currently the batsman in T20Is, take control of DYPatil Stadium by to move in the most seductive of the highest gears.

To ensure that the required run rate never got out of hand, the 28-year-old Victorian didn’t have to resort to slogging, just great placement and timing as she went to her unbeaten 89 from just 57 balls with 16 boundaries, while being well supported by McGrath, whose 40no came off 29 balls.

The pair put up an unbroken 100-run stand for the second wicket off 56 balls as the Australians eased to 1-173 with 11 balls remaining, winning their 21st match in total in 2022 over T20Is, ODIs and Tests.

“I love putting on the Australian shirt,” said Mooney, who thought she had enjoyed “playing some nice shots to get the team over the line” on a flat course and taking advantage of a fast outfield.

However, it would have been a completely different story had she not been dropped when at just four, Radha Yadav spilled a regulation chance on a backward run from Renuka Singh, which was typical of India’s bad day in the field.

Australia had previously used seven bowlers, with Ellyse Perry, in her first T20I for over a year, taking 2-10 in her early period.

Debutant Kim Garth, the former Irish all-rounder, marked her historic day as the first woman to play T20Is for two different countries by taking the wicket from Harmanpreet Kaur.

Healy, who has been elevated to captaincy as Meg Lanning continues her indefinite hiatus, was delighted to start off with a big win but saw room for improvement, especially after the way the team had leaked runs at death in the innings of India.

“Let me tell you, it wasn’t that easy when we were on the pitch,” Healy said when asked about her first encounter with captaincy.

“But it was great to get a result.

“I thought they were under par with 172. Stats say 185 is a par score here. We didn’t finish great with the ball but we knew we were in the game and if we hit well we could cross the line .” .

“We’ll probably try to clean up the death bowling because we didn’t finish well with the ball and some other areas in the field.”

