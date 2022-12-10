Minnesota Hockey: Gophers pass Wisconsin by 4 goals in the first period in a 7-1 win

MINNEAPOLIS The Minnesota Gophers men’s hockey team performed an offensive clinic and controlled the game for most of the game in their 7-1 victory over the Wisconsin badgers in the border battle on Friday at the 3M Arena in Mariucci after three straight weeks on the road.

The Gophers dropped to No. 2 in the USA Today/USA Hockey Magazine poll, but moved up one spot to No. 3 in the USCHO poll participating in the series. They now lead the Big Ten with 27 points and a 9-2 record in conference play thanks to a four-goal performance in the first period.

Right from opening shift, the Matthew Knies-Logan Cooley-Jimmy Snuggerud line was buzzing. It didn’t take them long to score and the trio took center stage in the first game of their final run of the calendar year.

The attack on the Gophers began with Cooley taking his game to the next level over the past month. It’s only been two weeks since he scored a lacrosse-style goal against Arizona state. The 18-year-old scored the first goal of the game when he threw a backhander to the open net which came loose as he drove to the net, showing his patience.

Before Cooley found the back of the net again, the Badgers cut the lead in half with a goal from Charlie Stramel after captain Brock Faber flipped the puck in the defensive zone while trying to break out of his own zone.

After receiving a pass from Knies, Cooley scored his second goal of the game on a breakaway.

Cooley is tied with Snuggerud for the team lead with 24 points a year, while Knies has 22 points. The trios have been good all season, but they have warmed up over the last month and their confidence is evident as the seasons progress.

Playing with a guy like Jimmy Snuggerud and Matthew Knies, they’re so easy to play with, Cooley said. They work so hard (and) they can both finish, put on plays, so it was great to play with them.

They have now combined 70 points this season and are among the Gophers’ 10 players with double-digit points in points. Minnesota is the only team in the country to date to achieve this feat.

They’re feeling it now, said Gophers head coach Bob Motzko.

But it’s Cooley who’s been making real progress lately after a slow start.

He smiles every day now, said Motzko, who added that the road trips were great for Cooley, and made him feel at home.

Cooley is also a lock to make USA World Juniors Championship grid.

Any chance you get to represent your country, especially on such a global stage, is truly an honor, so I’m looking forward to it and excited,” Cooley said.

Speaking of players on a hot streak, Jaxon Nelson and Bryce Brodzinski continued their scoring streak with the Gophers’ second and third goals. Brodzinski’s fine cross made contact with Nelson, who scored on a single blast from the top of the left circle.

Brodzinski then made it a three-goal game with a shot from the high slot that beat Jared Moe with his glove, top shelf, on the power play. Brodzinski and Nelson are on season 15 and 18 points, respectively.

They’ve been cooking for a while, Motzko said of the Nevers-Nelson-Brodzinski line. We tried to get some other lines to feel like those two lines are, and it’s starting to come.

Rhett Pitlick fooled Moe from a sharp angle, to make it a 5-1 game that ended Moe’s evening.

Ryan Chesley scored his first collegiate goal on a one-time timer from the right circle around the middle of the center frame to make it a 6-1 game.

I think I’ve done well with it all year, Chesley said of his offensive play this season. I think it’s a bit of a relief to finally get one through, so I think it’ll be good if more come.

Next, Aaron Huglen scored Minnesota’s lone goal in the third period and the seventh goal of the game as he beat Kyle McClellan by five holes on a breakaway.

As Minnesota attacked the entire game, they conceded 16 shots into the center frame. Motzko said they need to tighten things up tomorrow because they coughed up too many pucks and tried too many mid-frame drop passes.

Justen Close was excellent between the pipes and was a major reason the Gophers held Wisconsin to one goal. Close stopped 37 of 38 for a .974 save percentage and remains someone the Gophers can trust.

Justen Close was sneaky, sneaky behind the scenes because of the very good score tonight, Motzko said.

This is the Gophers’ fifth victory against the Badgers in the past six meetings. They haven’t lost regulation and went 5-0-1 during the period as they look to continue it again on Saturday night.