Andy Murray does keepy-ups and Novak Djokovic whips crosses





Novak Djokovic playing football Credits: Alamy The 2022 World Cup in Qatar has come to an end and the likes of Andy Murray and Juan Martin del Potro have enjoyed Lionel Messi’s performances for Argentina. Messi is the man, Murray recently tweeted after the football superstar put in another glorious performance in Qatar. And of course, Messi’s compatriot Del Potro was quick to echo the sentiments of the former world No. 1 by replying: You know Andy!!! Tennis players love football, but are they good at football? How long do you think Murray can play keepy-uppy with a tennis ball? What about Novak Djokovic hitting a cross with his left pen? We already know Andy Murray loves his football and he has football in his genes as his grandfather’s father Roy Erskine (Judy Murray) was a professional football player and he made 46 appearances in the Scottish Football League in the 1950s. In 2014, Murray took part in a keepy-uppy challenge, which also included soccer great Clarence Seedorf, and managed a total of 78. Not bad for someone whose day job is tennis. The quality of the video isn’t the best, but you get the idea. And here is Murray and his coaching team playing football tennis during a warm-up session at Wimbledon in 2010. Much better video quality to watch the skills. When your uncle was affectionately known as the Beast of Barcelona when he played for the Spanish giants chances are pretty good that you will be good at football. Rafael Nadal does not disappoint. Here’s a full video of Nadal, who is a huge Real Madrid fan despite his family ties to Barcelona, ​​taking on the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo in a Nike commercial. Nadal, Murray, Serena Williams, Iker Casillas and about a hundred other people all on a tennis court playing soccer tennis. We don’t really know what’s going on either. Roger Federer is a huge fan of the Swiss national football team and also supports FC Basel in the national league, but here he wears a full Brazilian kit and shows off his football skills alongside German Tommy Haas. Story continues Novak Djokovic on the left flank whipping in a cross with his left pin? A compilation of former world No. 1 and five-time Grand Slam winner Maria Sharapova enjoying her soccer. Gael Monfils is one of the most spry tennis players and he regularly makes keepy-ups when he plays tennis, so it’s no surprise that he can play football quite well. Here the Frenchman plays a game of doubles. Dominic Thiem is a huge Chelsea supporter and he is playing in an 11-a-side game here. Haven’t had enough yet? Here’s a nine-minute compilation of ATP stars playing soccer. The article Tennis stars playing soccer: Andy Murray does keepy-ups and Novak Djokovic hits crosses appeared first on Tennis365.com.

