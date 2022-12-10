No. 7/6 Terriers Defeated at Boston College, 9-6





Next game: at UConn 11-12-2022 | 2:05 PM December 11 (Sun) / 2:05 PM Bee UConn CHESTNUT HILL, Massachusetts – Senior Matte brown posted his second four-point night of the season, but Boston University’s No. 7/6 ice hockey team suffered a 9-6 setback at Boston College on Friday night at Conte Forum. Brown scored one goal and recorded a career-best three assists, but BU (10-5-0, 7-4-0 HE) was unable to clear a pair of two-goal deficits against BC ( 6-5-4, 5 -3-3 HE). Brown was one of four Terriers to earn multiple points as a senior Wilmer Skoog tied a career high with three points thanks to two goals and one assist while a junior Nick Zabaneh and freshmen Jeremy Wilmer each adding up one goal and one assist. freshman Quin Hutson also found the back of the net to mark the third game in a row in which he has lit the lamp. Senior captain Domenick Fensor scored an assist in his 100th game as a Terrier, one of eight different Terriers to secure a helper. Junior Cad Webber also had an assist, as did seniors Jamie Armstrong , Jay O’Brien and Ethan Phillips . HOW IT HAPPENED BC took a 2-0 lead with 4:02 going into the first, but the Terriers stormed back to lead with two goals in the space of 1:48. First, Brown scored on the Terriers’ first power play of the game, hitting home a loose puck on the right post after it went through the pads of Mitch Benson (30 saves).

Then Hutson tied the game at 1:10 to play in the opening frame. Phillips won a race to a loose puck in the offensive end and quickly dropped it for O’Brien, who wasted no time finding a wide-open Hutson on the right post for the tap-in.

Skoog then gave BU its first lead of the night, just 1:44 into the second stanza. Webber started the series by driving to the net and putting a shot on target that stopped Benson. Benson also stopped Brown’s rebound attempt, but Skoog made sure the third time was the charm of his second goal of the season.

Wilmer answered a BC tying run to retake the lead at 5:39 of the frame, but the Eagles scored two straight to take a 5-4 lead at 10:29.

A vicious pulse from Zabaneh pushed the score to 5-5, but a pair of BC markers made it 7-5 after 40 minutes before the Eagles scored another power play goal midway through the third inning to extend their lead to three .

The Terriers drew junior Vinny Duplessis in favor of an extra striker with 3:37 left in the third and got a goal back with 1:30 to play when Wilmer found Skoog at the front of the net for the senior’s second strike of the night.

He leads BU in goals (8), assists (14) and points (22).

Skoog’s other three-point game as a Terrier was on March 4, 2022, when he also had two goals and one assist in a 5–1 win at Maine.

Both Fensore and O’Brien extended their respective points streak to five games.

Junior Drew seller started the game and made 21 saves over two periods, while Duplessis finished with seven stops.

BC went 3-for-3 on the power play while BU was 1-for-2, with the Terriers’ second chance with just 32 seconds left in regulation.

This was the highest scoring BU-BC game since December 2, 1986, which was also a 9-6 BC win. NEXT ONE BU ends the first semester on Sunday when the Terriers head to Hartford to face No. 8 UConn.

Puckdrop is scheduled at 2 p.m

