The Malaysian T20 league will take cricket to new heights in the country





In an important step to boost the popularity of cricket in South Asian countries, the IPG Group is coming up with the Malaysian T20 competition in June-July 2023. After the rousing success of the three editions of the Lanka Premier League, the IPG Group has another big mission in mind and is launching a T20 league in Malaysia with the aim of taking cricket in the country to new heights. A total of five teams will participate in the Malaysian T20 League with four Malaysian players in the starting eleven. IPG Group has signed a long-term agreement with the Malaysian Cricket Association on an exclusive basis with all rights – Linear TV, Digital, Operations, Marketing and Commercials vested in the IPG Group. Malaysian Cricket Association is an associate member of ICC and the competition will be a huge opportunity for the country’s cricketers to play with some of the best cricketing talents in the world. “We are very excited to start a T20 competition in Malaysia. In the recently concluded T20 World Cup, we saw the potential of associated countries as they caused a lot of stir against top teams and our aim is to take the Malaysian cricket team to those heights. We believe that a T20 competition like this can unearth some of the best cricketing talent in the country and help strengthen the Malaysian cricket team, said Mr. Anil Mohan, founder and CEO of IPG, the official promoter of LPL. He added: “Many of the world’s top cricketers will be coming to Malaysia to play in the upcoming Malaysian T20 competition and it will be a great opportunity for the local players to learn from them. We want to bring together Malaysian players with some of the highly skilled players in world cricket. They can learn from them about different aspects of the game that will ultimately take cricket to new heights in this country. Malaysia is currently ranked 28th in the ICC Men’s T20I Team Rankings and will try to climb the ladder by finding some of the best talent in the country with the help of the Malaysian T20 competition. Malaysian Cricket Association Chairman Mr. Mohammed Iqbal Ali bin Kassim Ali praised IPG Group for bringing the competition to his country. “The Malaysian Cricket Association appreciates the vision and willingness of the IPG Group to host their T20 competition in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. IPG Group has successfully provided many leagues in different countries including the Lanka Premier League and we are confident that the Malaysian T20 league will also be a huge success,” said Mr. Mohammed Iqbal Ali bin Kassim Ali. At MCA we are constantly working hard to raise the level of our cricket. I am sure the Malaysian T20 league will help our players raise their skill level to compete with the higher teams in the world of cricket. The tournament will be a great boost to cricket in Malaysia and we hope it will be an important step on our journey to new heights in the future, he concluded.

