Tennis news: Alexander Zverev says Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer’s theory ‘not entirely true’ | Tennis | Sport





Alexander Zverev has claimed that it is ‘not entirely true’ that despite their huge success in the sport, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer always returned 100% to the field after long-term injury layoffs. The German is currently recovering from a serious ankle injury with next month’s Australian Open – his first major championship since injuring himself at Roland Garros in June.

Zverev was playing Nadal in the semifinals of the French Open when he fell heavily on his ankle towards the end of the second set, forcing him to retire from the match. He later underwent surgery on his torn ligaments, which caused him to miss the rest of the tennis season, including Wimbledon and the US Open. He returned to court at the Diriyah Tennis Cup exhibition in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, beating Dominic Thiem before losing to Daniil Medvedev. After the event, he liked to stress that it would take time for him to get back to his best, insisting that it also took Federer and Nadal quite a while to start winning again after long layoffs. “People always say that when Rafa or Roger come back, they are 100% again,” he told Eurosport. “But that’s not entirely true either. Rafa came back last year and I think he lost to everyone at the Abu Dhabi exhibition. Then he came back at the Australian Open, won the tournament and played the best tennis of his life. READ MORE: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz head to boxing-style exhibition in Las Vegas

“When you’re on this tennis circuit, you play 11 months a year and you’re at a new tournament every week, you travel every week. You forget to appreciate that you’re first and foremost this tennis player, playing in front of 20,000 spectators in the biggest stadiums in the world, and you do the sport you love more than anything else, “You kind of forget all that. Then when you’re out for seven months with an injury that you really can’t help, you start thinking a little bit about how much you actually miss it. Honestly, I missed it.” incredible. After the injury I know even less about what I would do without tennis. “

