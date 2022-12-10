Men’s Hockey suffers 8-3 loss to No. 2 Quinnipiac





Next game: at Princeton University 12-10-2022 | 19:00 Dec 10 (Sat) / 7pm Bee Princeton University History HAMDEN, CT Senior Ryan Mahshie and freshmen Sutter Muzzatti each recorded three points each as the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) men’s hockey team fell to the No. 2 Quinnipiac Bobcats with a final score of 8-3 from M&T Bank Arena on Friday night. With the loss, RPI goes to 7-8-1 and 2-5-0 in ECAC Hockey play, while Quinnipiac improves to 13-1-3 and a perfect 9-0-0 in their ECAC Hockey slate. Quinnipiac opened the scoring in less than five minutes, when Sam Lipken scored on a wrist shot from the left of RPI goaltender Jack Watson who sailed over his shoulder for the Bobcats 1-0 lead. Iivari Rasanen and Jacob Nordqvist each assisted on the game. Four minutes later, the Bobcats found their second score courtesy of Victor Czerneckianair. He got a puck just in front of the net from Cristophe Tellier on a pass from the corner and hit it into the rope on the one-timer to give Quinnipiac the 2-0 lead. The Bobcats scored their third goal before the end of the period, when a loose puck off the boards found Desi Burgart’s stick. Burgart snapped a wrist shot from the right circle that made its way to the right post to give the Bobcats their 3-0 lead after the first frame. Quinnipiac scored three more goals in the second period, all around RPI’s lone goal of the game. The Bobcats scored just minutes into the second frame when Joey Cipollone scored from a 2-on-1 to make it 4-0. That led to RPI’s only goal of the game as Mahshie sent in a puck from the right circle on a feed from Muzzatti to make it 4-1 Bobcats. Quinnipiac then scored four more goals in the second period, each scored by a different player. Christophe Fillion, Michael Lombardi, Collin Graf and Jack Johnson all accumulated scores in the period to join Cipollone to make it 8-1 Bobcats heading into the final period. Graf’s goal was scored on the power play. Muzzatti and Mahshie traded places early in the third period, as the duo combined for the Engineers’ second goal courtesy of Muzzatti. The freshman got Mahshie’s puck into the slot on his backhand, turned and took a wrist shot that was fired by netminder Chase Clark to make it 8-2. Mahshie added his second goal of the night minutes later, getting the puck on his stick after Muzzatti hit the net with a shot that bounced from Clark to Mahshie’s stick to make it 8–3 early in the third period. It would stay that way until the final whistle, as the Engineers held the Bobcats in the final frame of the scoreboard. Yaniv Perets made 11 saves for Quinnipiac in the win before giving way to Clark in the second period. Clark added six saves on the night. for RPI, Jack Watson made seven saves and allowed three goals before giving way to Carson Cherepak who made 20 saves on the night. RPI will return to the ice for another league game tomorrow, December 10th at 7:00 PM, as they take on Princeton at Hobey Baker Rink.

