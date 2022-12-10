‘Could have scored 300’: Brave Ishan Kishan





“I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have gotten 300 too’ IMAGE: Ishan Kishan showed fearless striking as he shattered Chris Gayle’s record for fastest (138 balls) double century in ODIs. Photo: BCCI/Twitter Little Ishan Kishan was delighted with scoring the fastest double hundred in ODI cricket history but lamented missing out on a golden opportunity to become the format’s first triple centurion. Playing only his 10th ODI, the 24-year-old showed fearless striking as he shattered Chris Gayle’s record for fastest (138 balls) double century in the format when he took just 126 balls to the milestone. India posted a massive 409 for eight. He was out for 210 in the 36th over of the Indian innings. “I got out with 15 (14.1) overs left. I could have had 300,” Kishan told broadcasters ‘SonyLiv’ during the innings break. The southpaw Jharkhand became the fourth Indian batsman to score a double hundred. Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has scored it three times, including his highest ODI score of 264, while Sachin Tendulkar and Virender Sehwag have scored once each. “I am blessed to hear my name among such legends. The wicket was too good to save. My intention was very clear – when the ball is there I go for it,” he revealed of his strategy. His record-breaking knock came in the company of Virat Kohli, and Kishan credited the Indian star batsman with “calming him down” as he approached his first century. “I was batting with Virat bhai, and he knew exactly which bowlers to select [to target]I was at 95 and wanted to raise the hundred with a six but he calmed me down by saying it was my first hundred, pack it in singles because it’s your first,” he said. Kishan is very close to Suryakumar Yadav, who told him to hit before the match. “I had a conversation with Surya bhai – he said that if you hit before the game, you see the ball well. I didn’t put too much pressure on myself. I just wanted to take the opportunity,” Kishan said.

