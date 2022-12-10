Roger Federer was denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by an overly enthusiastic security guard

That hard Wimbledon fans know how difficult it can be to get onto the grounds of the famous tennis tournament, with spectators often camping overnight to get into pole position and join a seemingly endless queue just to watch the championships .

So think about it Roger Federerthe eight-time winner of the tournament, whose plans to visit SW19 recently were nearly thwarted by an enthusiastic guard.

The recently retired Swiss great – a 20-time grand slam champion and arguably one of the most recognizable names and faces in tennis – found himself in London two weeks ago with a few hours to kill, he told Trevor Noah in The Daily show.

Rodger Federer with the trophy after defeating Andy Roddick Wimbledon Tennis Championships Mens Final July 5, 2009. (Photo by David Ashdown/Getty Images) (Getty)

Although he hadn’t let Wimbledon know he was in town, Federer decided it might be nice to have tea at the tennis club.

“I haven’t really been to Wimbledon when the tournament is off, so I drive to the gate, where guests usually come in, where you would arrive and then you go upstairs,” Federer explained.

“I get out and tell my coach who was with me at the time, Severin [Luthi]I quickly go out and talk to the security lady, I got this,” Federer said, before pausing to add, “I don’t.

“So then I get out and I’m like, ‘Yeah, hello, I was just wondering how to get into Wimbledon? Where’s the door? Where’s the gate?'” Federer continued. “She [asked]: ‘Do you have a membership card?’ I’m like, ‘Um, do we have one?’

“If you win Wimbledon, you automatically become a member,” explained Federer, whose on-court achievements total 103 singles titles, but added that he had lost his membership card.

“I normally tell her when I’m here that I’m playing and there are a lot of people and I cum in a different way and it’s my first time here while the tournament is off and I don’t know where I have to go get in, so I’m just asking you again, where can I get in?” Federer said.

“She’s like, ‘Well on the side, but you have to be a member.'”

Even after the embarrassed Federer explained who he was, the 41-year-old was still no closer to being admitted.

Roger Federer is an eight-time Wimbledon champion. (PA Images via Getty Images)

“So I look at her one last time and I’m freaking out now,” Federer said. “I’m so sorry, I still can’t believe I said that and I still feel bad about it, and I look at her and I thought, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I’m a member, where do I get in?'”

Unfortunately, even this didn’t change the guard’s mind, so the defeated tennis great got back in the car and later pulled over.

Fortunately, a fan spotted him on the walkway and asked for a selfie, leading other guards to spot him and eventually let him into the grounds, where he was greeted by the club’s president, Ian Hewitt.

Wimbledon naturally wants it to be known that despite the saga, the door is always open for Federer.

“You are always welcome,” the official Wimbledon account responded to the story on Twitter.

