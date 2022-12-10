Sports
Roger Federer was denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by an overly enthusiastic security guard
That hard Wimbledon fans know how difficult it can be to get onto the grounds of the famous tennis tournament, with spectators often camping overnight to get into pole position and join a seemingly endless queue just to watch the championships .
So think about it Roger Federerthe eight-time winner of the tournament, whose plans to visit SW19 recently were nearly thwarted by an enthusiastic guard.
The recently retired Swiss great – a 20-time grand slam champion and arguably one of the most recognizable names and faces in tennis – found himself in London two weeks ago with a few hours to kill, he told Trevor Noah in The Daily show.
AS IT HAPPENED: FIFA World Cup, Day 20
READ MORE: ‘Villain’: Brazilian coach gone, hits back at critics
READ MORE: ‘Embarrassed’ Luai apologizes for mean wedding speech
Although he hadn’t let Wimbledon know he was in town, Federer decided it might be nice to have tea at the tennis club.
“I haven’t really been to Wimbledon when the tournament is off, so I drive to the gate, where guests usually come in, where you would arrive and then you go upstairs,” Federer explained.
“I get out and tell my coach who was with me at the time, Severin [Luthi]I quickly go out and talk to the security lady, I got this,” Federer said, before pausing to add, “I don’t.
“So then I get out and I’m like, ‘Yeah, hello, I was just wondering how to get into Wimbledon? Where’s the door? Where’s the gate?'” Federer continued. “She [asked]: ‘Do you have a membership card?’ I’m like, ‘Um, do we have one?’
“If you win Wimbledon, you automatically become a member,” explained Federer, whose on-court achievements total 103 singles titles, but added that he had lost his membership card.
“I normally tell her when I’m here that I’m playing and there are a lot of people and I cum in a different way and it’s my first time here while the tournament is off and I don’t know where I have to go get in, so I’m just asking you again, where can I get in?” Federer said.
“She’s like, ‘Well on the side, but you have to be a member.'”
Even after the embarrassed Federer explained who he was, the 41-year-old was still no closer to being admitted.
“So I look at her one last time and I’m freaking out now,” Federer said. “I’m so sorry, I still can’t believe I said that and I still feel bad about it, and I look at her and I thought, ‘I’ve won this tournament eight times. Please believe me, I’m a member, where do I get in?'”
Unfortunately, even this didn’t change the guard’s mind, so the defeated tennis great got back in the car and later pulled over.
Fortunately, a fan spotted him on the walkway and asked for a selfie, leading other guards to spot him and eventually let him into the grounds, where he was greeted by the club’s president, Ian Hewitt.
Wimbledon naturally wants it to be known that despite the saga, the door is always open for Federer.
“You are always welcome,” the official Wimbledon account responded to the story on Twitter.
For a daily dose of the best of the latest news and exclusive content from Wide World of Sports, subscribe to our newsletter by click here!
Tennis World No. 1: Here’s every man who has held the top spot since the introduction of computer rankings
|
Sources
2/ https://wwos.nine.com.au/tennis/news-2022-roger-federer-denied-entry-to-wimbledon-grounds-by-overly-eager-security-guard/603c0c0d-ccde-479f-b9ff-80d156ea7044
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Roger Federer was denied entry to the Wimbledon grounds by an overly enthusiastic security guard
- Entertainment Journalist Sam Rubin Reveals Hollywood’s Reaction to ‘Narcissist’ Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary Series
- The Lugoff Elgin earthquake was recorded on Friday by the 83rd Squadron
- No. 18 Gonzaga moves up to 7th against Washington 77-60
- Nawaz says Daily Mail apology is ‘proof’ of his innocence
- Daily Brief: PM Modi to inaugurate Goa’s Mopa International Airport tomorrow | Latest India News
- Dunham Football stars with LSU in feature film The Mascot
- Snow warning issued for Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, East Vancouver Island
- Understand why people voted for Donald Trump
- Hong Kong’s pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai is sentenced to 69 months in prison
- President Xi Jinping meets with Sayyid Fahd
- Dua Lipa goes Jessica Rabbit in a tight and long cutout dress