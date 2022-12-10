Michigan hockey drops an exciting game in the state of Michigan

EAST LANSING Playing Michigan State has been an easy game for Michigan’s hockey team in recent years, encapsulated by the Wolverines’ clean 6-0 record against the Spartans last season.

Not anymore.

After giving up two soft goals, No. 6 Michigan (11-7-1 overall, 3-6 Big Ten) chased the game for the final two periods. In a near 2-1 loss to No. 12 Michigan State (12-6-1, 6-4-1), playing from behind exemplified problems finishing scoring threats, leading to the league’s first rivalry loss Wolverines since 2021.

Obviously, you never like going after the game, said fifth-year senior forward Nolan Moyle. Chasing the game requires you to take a little more risk. You really can’t just shut it down.

Michigan struck the first 13 minutes into the opening period thanks to a wrist shot from freshman forward TJ Hughes. But the Spartans answered minutes later by beating junior goaltender Erik Portillo with a shot that tipped his glove after a 4-on-4 exchange.

Seven minutes into the second period, Michigan State added what turned out to be the game winner when Portillo was pulled from his crease. Through an avalanche of would-be shot blockers, the Spartans slid the puck into the net and took a lead that they took into the second break.

That was an unfamiliar position for the Wolverines, but it was not earned by particularly strong play from their opponent. Michigan’s offense created the high percentage of looks it wanted, but it couldn’t bury the chances when it got them.

The shots are the shots, but we had a lot of chances to score, Michigan coach Brandon Naurato said. And they just didn’t go in.

That set the tone for the decisive third period. Both offenses traded blows, with the Wolverines starting the period with a measured offensive approach. Creating offensive chances and moving the puck around the perimeter, they waited patiently for open shooters.

But that soon faded into frantic rushes as the game started. Both teams raced back and forth for most of the period, and it wasn’t until only 3:48 was left on the clock that the media timeout was called midway symbolic of the back and forth nature of the game. Against a Michigan State team that played with much more structure, that strategy failed to create the offensive spark Michigan was looking for.

During that final media timeout, the Wolverines attempted to pave the way for a comeback. As players huddled around their coaches to maximize their final offensive push, they tried to reintroduce their own game plan instead of chasing the game.

It’s more just who’s going out, what spots they’re in, and what they were trying to accomplish (during timeout), Naurato said. We just have to make sure we stick to the plan we’ve been working so hard on all week. I don’t think they totally outdid us.

In subsequent opportunities, the Wolverines were unable to put the finishing touches on the opportunities they wanted. With Portillo pulled, the Spartans disrupted Michigan’s set up, but still gave up some high-quality chances.

Despite finding opportunities with the extra skater, the Wolverines tying goal simply eluded them. A broken stick on a shot from sophomore defenseman Luke Hughes and a few shots from wide made any chance of an equalizer impossible, and Michigan State held on to its meager victory.

Against a rejuvenated Spartans program, Michigan saw its mettle tested in an unknown way. Failing to convert the scoring threats they created, the Wolverines conceded their first intrastate rivalry series loss since 2021, and only their second in the past 12 games.

And because it came so close to preventing that upset, the loss is sure to bring a little extra pain.