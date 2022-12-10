Why table tennis balls cannot always be carried in hand luggage





Table tennis balls are generally prohibited in hand luggage, but some airports allow travelers to pack them in their hand luggage.



Passengers are generally allowed to take their sports equipment on board aircraft, either in their carry-on luggage or in their checked bags, as long as they do not exceed the dimensions set by airlines. However, there is one notable exception to this rule: Many airlines and airports do not allow passengers to bring ping pong balls on board planes. Can you guess why this is the case?

Unknown object Travelers who have carried table tennis balls in their hand luggage may have undergone secondary screening airport security officers, such as TSA agents in the United States, may need to investigate if there’s anything hidden in ping pong balls. If they see an outline of a table tennis ball, they may be asked to check what the balls are and then decide if they pose a safety risk. While this is certainly a reason for secondary screening, it is not the main reason for banning ping pong balls on airplanes. SIMPLE VIDEO OF THE DAY Flammable The real reason for not allowing table tennis balls on airplanes is because of their flammable nature. According to a China Southern Airlines Facebook post, “The ping pong ball is defined by the security system as a flammable item. If you bring a lighter to a ping pong ball, it will easily burst into flames.” The material used to make the outer shell of the ball is celluloid and contains nitrocellulose, a highly flammable material. In addition to the ball burning, another safety risk is that other items in bags, such as clothing and books, burn, which can lead to an actual fire on board an aircraft – something airlines are desperately trying to avoid. China Southern Airlines Facebook page<\/a>“” data-modal-id=”single-image-modal” data-modal-container-id=”single-image-modal-container” data-img-caption=””””> While celluloid was widely used in the past, in recent years table tennis balls have been made with plastic balls, meaning they are much less flammable. As a result, we may see a shift in policies from airport security organizations as ping pong balls could become much less dangerous and treated in the same way as other sporting goods. Hand luggage or check-in? Most airports have banned ping pong balls from hand luggage due to the concerns outlined above. However, some have allowed passengers to check in their luggage with table tennis balls. Most airport authorities have not published their policies regarding table tennis balls – my advice would be to check with your airline if you are traveling with table tennis balls about the policies of your departure airport and the airline itself. It seems there’s no consensus on whether to allow table tennis balls on airplanes, but as manufacturers move to less flammable materials, we’re likely to see a shift in policy at most airports. Source: China Southern Airlines Facebook

