Cowboys take big road win, 52-49, over Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa Robert Berse came off the bench to lead McNeese by 12 points while John Massie added 11, including scoring the last seven points for the Cowboys as McNeese beat Northern Iowa 52-49 here Friday night.

The win set up a three-game losing streak for the Cowboys as they improved to 3–6, while also earning their first road win of the fledgling season. UNI fell to 3-5 and lost at home for the second time this year.

The lead changed hands 10 times in the second half, with the largest margin being four points.

The Cowboys led 45-42 after one Zak Scott three with 6:25 to play, but UNI scored six straight to go up 48-45 after a Bowen Born 3 at 4:50. The Panthers’ leading scorer with 22 points per game, Born was held to seven points that night after making just 2 of 12 from the field and was the center of McNeese’s defense.

“We made a small change to our zone and took a player out to chase Horn,” said the head coach John Aken . “We felt if we could take him out of the game we could beat them, and we did. I told our guys to just come out really aggressive.”

Massie and Donovan Today where the two Cowboys were tasked with staying with Horn.

“John John and Oday did a great job getting him out of the game,” said Aiken. “But also having Zach (Scott) and Ty (McMillan) back was huge for us. They put on some big plays for us tonight.”

Massie broke the UNI run with a layup plus-1 to tie the game at 48-48 with 3:21 left, and after a turnover in Northern Iowa, Massie put the Cowboys in the top 50 after a few plays- 48 Ty McMillan offensive rebounds kept the ball in McNeese’s possession.

Northern Iowa made one of two free throws to narrow the gap to 50-49 with two minutes left and Massie connected on two free throws on a Panther miss and a Trace English rebound.

The Panthers had several chances to tie the game in the final 45 seconds, but missed all six shots, including three three-point attempts.

The Cowboys finished the game with 42 percent from the field (20 of 48) and 30 percent from long range (8 of 27). McNeese was 4 for 8 at the free throw line. Northern Iowa shot just 29 percent (16 of 55) for play and 21 percent from long range (7 of 33). The Panthers went down 10 of 17 on the line and had a 39-33 lead in rebounds, including an 18-9 mark on the offensive glass.

Eight of the nine Cowboys saw the floor score, as Scott led the team with six rebounds and three assists, matching Engels’ three dishes.

UNI was led by Trey Campbell’s 17 points, while Michael Duax added 16 points and 11 rebounds.

McNeese led 27-23 at the half and held an 11-point lead at 27-16 before Northern Iowa went 7-0 in the Finals 3:18 to close the gap.

The Cowboys’ defense troubled the Panthers for much of the half, forcing the home team to lose the ball 11 times and shooting just 35 percent from the field, 23 percent of them from long range.

Harwin Francois scored the first points of the game with a three-pointer to put McNeese ahead before UNI scored seven consecutive points to go up 7-3 in the first two minutes of the game. Another Francois 3 gave the Cowboys an 8-7 lead at 3:30 p.m. and after a 15-15 tie, McNeese went on a 10-0 run in the space of two minutes in a time when Berze started the run with back three-pointers to the rear.

A Christian Shumate layup gave the Cowboys their biggest lead at 27-16 with 3:45 to play before the Panthers began to rally to end the half.

The Cowboys close out the road trip on Sunday at 5 a.m. against No. 20 in the state of Iowa.