Sports
Cowboys take big road win, 52-49, over Northern Iowa
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa Robert Berse came off the bench to lead McNeese by 12 points while John Massie added 11, including scoring the last seven points for the Cowboys as McNeese beat Northern Iowa 52-49 here Friday night.
The win set up a three-game losing streak for the Cowboys as they improved to 3–6, while also earning their first road win of the fledgling season. UNI fell to 3-5 and lost at home for the second time this year.
The lead changed hands 10 times in the second half, with the largest margin being four points.
The Cowboys led 45-42 after one Zak Scott three with 6:25 to play, but UNI scored six straight to go up 48-45 after a Bowen Born 3 at 4:50. The Panthers’ leading scorer with 22 points per game, Born was held to seven points that night after making just 2 of 12 from the field and was the center of McNeese’s defense.
“We made a small change to our zone and took a player out to chase Horn,” said the head coach John Aken. “We felt if we could take him out of the game we could beat them, and we did. I told our guys to just come out really aggressive.”
Massie and Donovan Today where the two Cowboys were tasked with staying with Horn.
“John John and Oday did a great job getting him out of the game,” said Aiken. “But also having Zach (Scott) and Ty (McMillan) back was huge for us. They put on some big plays for us tonight.”
Massie broke the UNI run with a layup plus-1 to tie the game at 48-48 with 3:21 left, and after a turnover in Northern Iowa, Massie put the Cowboys in the top 50 after a few plays- 48 Ty McMillan offensive rebounds kept the ball in McNeese’s possession.
Northern Iowa made one of two free throws to narrow the gap to 50-49 with two minutes left and Massie connected on two free throws on a Panther miss and a Trace English rebound.
The Panthers had several chances to tie the game in the final 45 seconds, but missed all six shots, including three three-point attempts.
The Cowboys finished the game with 42 percent from the field (20 of 48) and 30 percent from long range (8 of 27). McNeese was 4 for 8 at the free throw line. Northern Iowa shot just 29 percent (16 of 55) for play and 21 percent from long range (7 of 33). The Panthers went down 10 of 17 on the line and had a 39-33 lead in rebounds, including an 18-9 mark on the offensive glass.
Eight of the nine Cowboys saw the floor score, as Scott led the team with six rebounds and three assists, matching Engels’ three dishes.
UNI was led by Trey Campbell’s 17 points, while Michael Duax added 16 points and 11 rebounds.
McNeese led 27-23 at the half and held an 11-point lead at 27-16 before Northern Iowa went 7-0 in the Finals 3:18 to close the gap.
The Cowboys’ defense troubled the Panthers for much of the half, forcing the home team to lose the ball 11 times and shooting just 35 percent from the field, 23 percent of them from long range.
Harwin Francois scored the first points of the game with a three-pointer to put McNeese ahead before UNI scored seven consecutive points to go up 7-3 in the first two minutes of the game. Another Francois 3 gave the Cowboys an 8-7 lead at 3:30 p.m. and after a 15-15 tie, McNeese went on a 10-0 run in the space of two minutes in a time when Berze started the run with back three-pointers to the rear.
A Christian Shumate layup gave the Cowboys their biggest lead at 27-16 with 3:45 to play before the Panthers began to rally to end the half.
The Cowboys close out the road trip on Sunday at 5 a.m. against No. 20 in the state of Iowa.
|
Sources
2/ https://mcneesesports.com/news/2022/12/9/mens-basketball-cowboys-get-big-win-on-road-52-49-over-northern-iowa.aspx
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Cowboys take big road win, 52-49, over Northern Iowa
- New model shows world could reach net zero up to 10 years ahead of schedule with full adoption of space technology
- As flu surges in the US, here’s how to identify your child’s symptoms
- Men’s Basketball: What You Need to Know About Youngstown State
- Officially becoming a married couple is Jokowi’s message for Kaesang and Erina
- USGS announces Midlands earthquake
- BLUETTI Named CES 2023 Innovation Award Winner
- Boris Johnson: More support for Ukraine will help end the war
- Why table tennis balls cannot always be carried in hand luggage
- Reviews | Xi Jinping has abruptly abandoned “zero covid”. Now comes the hardest part.
- Paul Whelan’s brother slams Trump over Russia prisoner swap comments
- How much does it cost to dress like Emily in Paris?