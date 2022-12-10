“It is a complicated problem,” says S Jaishankhar of India-Pakistan cricket ties





The comments follow the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup.

Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar took a strong stance against cross-border terrorism, saying there would be no cricket ties between India and Pakistan as long as the latter continues to support terrorism against India. The comments follow the decision of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) not to send the Indian cricket team to Pakistan for the 2023 Asia Cup. Tournaments keep coming and you are aware of the government’s position. Let’s wait and see what happens. It’s a complicated issue. Will you talk to me if I put a gun to your head? If your neighbor aids terrorism in the open and there is no mystery about who the leaders are, where the camps are. We must never think that cross-border terrorism is normal. Give me another example where one neighbor supports terrorism against another. There is no such example. In a sense, this is not even abnormal, but exceptional, Jaishankar said on Agenda Aaj Tak. READ ALSO: BCCI President Jay Shah had previously said that the Asia Cup should be held in a neutral venue. In response, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chief Ramiz Raja said the Pakistani side would consider withdrawing from the tournament if its hosting rights were revoked due to India’s refusal to travel to the country. Raja also added that if India opted out of the tournament, Pakistan would opt out of the 2023 ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India. Cricket matches between the two sides are among the most watched sporting events in the world. The first cricket match between the two countries took place in 1952. Although cricket diplomacy, as it came to be known, quickly fell apart before the start of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1965. It was years after the height of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 that bilateral cricket ties resumed. The Kargil conflict put a pause in that. After the spate of terror attacks in India in the late 2000s and early 2010s, India again ended bilateral cricket between the two countries. The last bilateral series between the neighbors was in 2012. The refusal to participate in bilateral cricket is part of India’s attempt to put international diplomatic pressure on Pakistan to crack down on terror groups. “We should never accept that any country has the right to sponsor terror. Unless we don’t delegitimize this, it will continue. So there must be global pressure on Pakistan. The pressure will not come unless the victims of terror do.” India should lead the way in a sense because our blood has been shed, Jaishankar explained.

