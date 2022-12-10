Sports
College football today: games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule
It’s curtain time on the college football schedule on Saturday with one last day of action on the roster before the bowl season and playoffs begin.
There’s one last FBS game to go, and it’s arguably the biggest rivalry the sport has to offer, but there are other matchups for the day as well.
The Army and Navy go head-to-head in the 122nd running of the series and the final leg of the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, as the FCS plays its final quarterfinal and there are national semifinals in Divisions II and III.
Choose them: Army vs. Marine game prediction against the spread
Not to mention the national ceremony for college football’s largest and most prestigious individual award: the annual Heisman Trophy.
Here’s your schedule for all the college football action on TV for Saturday.
All times Eastern
Army vs Navy
Sat. 10 Dec. | 3 p.m. | CBS
Stream live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Dot Spread: Navy Blue -3
FPI Forecast: Army 51.2%
Related: Choices Army vs. navy, predictions: college football odds, spread, lines
FCS Championship Quarterfinal
Holy Cross in the state of South Dakota
Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN
Stream live on fuboTV (Try for free)
Point spread: SDST -19
Division II champion. Semi finals
West Florida in the state of Ferris
Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN+
Division II champion. Semi finals
Shepherd at the Colorado School of Mines
Sat. 10 Dec. | 3:30 pm | ESPN+
Division III Champion. Semi finals
Wartburg at Mount Union
Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN+
Division III Champion. Semi finals
Mary Hardin Baylor at North Central
Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN+
Heisman Trophy ceremony schedule
This year’s Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, December 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the main ESPN network and the event will be streamed live on fuboTV (Try for free).
More: College football teams with the most Heisman Trophy winners
Left out: Biggest Heisman Trophy snaps for 2022 season
|
