College football today: games on TV, Heisman Trophy schedule





It’s curtain time on the college football schedule on Saturday with one last day of action on the roster before the bowl season and playoffs begin. There’s one last FBS game to go, and it’s arguably the biggest rivalry the sport has to offer, but there are other matchups for the day as well. The Army and Navy go head-to-head in the 122nd running of the series and the final leg of the Commander-in-Chief Trophy, as the FCS plays its final quarterfinal and there are national semifinals in Divisions II and III. Choose them: Army vs. Marine game prediction against the spread Not to mention the national ceremony for college football’s largest and most prestigious individual award: the annual Heisman Trophy. Here’s your schedule for all the college football action on TV for Saturday. School football program for Saturday All times Eastern Army vs Navy

Sat. 10 Dec. | 3 p.m. | CBS

Dot Spread: Navy Blue -3

FPI Forecast: Army 51.2% Related: Choices Army vs. navy, predictions: college football odds, spread, lines FCS Championship Quarterfinal

Holy Cross in the state of South Dakota

Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN

Point spread: SDST -19 Division II champion. Semi finals

West Florida in the state of Ferris

Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN+ Division II champion. Semi finals

Shepherd at the Colorado School of Mines

Sat. 10 Dec. | 3:30 pm | ESPN+ Division III Champion. Semi finals

Wartburg at Mount Union

Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN+ Division III Champion. Semi finals

Mary Hardin Baylor at North Central

Sat. 10 Dec. | 12 hours | ESPN+ Heisman Trophy ceremony schedule This year's Heisman Trophy winner will be announced Saturday, December 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time on the main ESPN network

