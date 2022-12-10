The organizers expect tennis champions to provide excitement





SANGUINETTI…we certainly expect one of the biggest and most successful All-Jamaica events in recent history (Photos: Observer File) TOURNAMENT Director and Referee David Sanguinetti says organizers expect competitive and exciting matches as the 2022 All-Jamaica Senior, Junior and Amateur Tennis Championships get underway. The December 1022 tournament will be played at three venues: the Eric Bell Tennis Center, the National Commercial Bank Sports Club, and the Liguanea Club. The events that are participated in are Men’s and Women’s Open; Men’s 45 Pro; Men’s Amateur Classes 1, 2 and 3; Ladies B; adult doubles; Boys and Girls 10, 12, 14, 16; and 18 singles and doubles. The matches start at 9:00 am. “We are definitely expecting one of the biggest and most successful All-Jamaica events in recent memory. I mean, the excitement is already building and the players are excited and ready to hit the track. AZAR…events like this wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors; we thank you for your trust in us. “All our players, including those from abroad, have already registered and so the stage is set for an exciting tournament. We can’t wait for the games to start,” Sanguinetti told the club. Jamaican observer. Tennis Jamaica President John Azar expects a bigger and better tournament this year, based on the number of sponsors and players on board. “When you have such a turnout in terms of the number of sponsors and the number of players, it’s encouraging. It makes you feel like the hard work that myself and the Tennis Jamaica team have put in is paying off, and we’re watching looking forward to a fantastic match in the coming weeks.” “The numbers are bigger and better. What we’ve seen with every Tennis Jamaica event we’ve hosted is it’s gotten bigger and better, which again tells us more people are playing tennis, more people are coming and competing,” he said . Azar then thanked all sponsors for their support. “Events like this wouldn’t be possible without our sponsors; we thank you for your trust in us, in the Tennis Jamaica brand, and we assure you we don’t take it lightly,” he said. “And I’ll make sure you get your money’s worth in the coming weeks; we’ve got some prizes and surprises in store.”

