Hockey in paradise at 401 Channelside Drive

But more than seven years later, we now know that the game would be the first in a streak of 300 consecutive sellouts at the AMALIE Arena, the longest running sellout streak in the NHL. Ironically enough, the 300th game took place on Thursday night against the exact same opponent: the Predators.

The 75th game of the 2014-2015 regular season, there was not much reason for anyone to consider the game as a significant moment of significance at the time.

On March 26, 2015, the Tampa Bay Lightning fell to the Nashville Predators in a 3-2 loss at the AMALIE Arena. Vladislav Namestnikov and Brian Boyle were the goalscorers for the Bolts, with Mark Barberio, JT Brown, Jonathan Drouin and Andrej Sustr getting one assist each.

“Our job is to put a product on the ice that the city can be proud of, and they’ve played 300 straight games to cheer us on,” said Lightning head coach Jon Cooper. “I really believe [with] everything that’s happened, they’ve been a big part of it.

“I thought it was fitting that when we won our first cup in the bubble it was only fitting that we won the next one at home. It’s something that was withheld from our fans.”

The Lightning have created a great culture for fans and players alike over the years. While there are several ways to help cultivate a top-notch sports culture, two things stand above the rest: ownership and winning. And the Bolts have won big with one of the best owners in professional sports.

Since the start of the 2014–15 season, Tampa Bay has posted a 220-81-21 home ice record with a 0.716 point percentage. No other team in the NHL has recorded better than a 0.700 point percentage in that span.

Over the past eight seasons, the Bolts have finished in the top 10 for home wins in the NHL seven times, leading the league twice with 32 home wins in 2014/15 and 2018/19. Tampa Bay fans filled every seat and cheered their team all the way.

“When you show what they are like in the numbers they have, it makes you feel cool inside just because of what happened and how we’ve seen this organization grow,” said Cooper. “The most important thing for me is that when I first came here it sometimes felt like a race on the road. What’s happened over the last 8-10 years is obviously a home game for us and I think it’s for a big part is due to our fans.”

From the giant jumbotron to the tesla coils to Sonya Bryson-Kirksey singing the national anthem, games at the AMALIE Arena have become a staple of the Tampa community.

The building is constantly evolving and manages to get better every year. Bolts fans owe much of that to Jeff Vinik, who continues to do everything he can to ensure the organization remains at the forefront of the sporting world in every way.

“I’m just a little piece of it,” Cooper said. “Jeff, what he’s done with the franchise and just his philanthropy and everything that’s happened with what he’s built here is pretty remarkable.”

It wasn’t always that way in Tampa, even when some of Lightning’s current players were still on the roster. Go back and watch highlights of Steven Stamcos‘s rookie season and there are plenty of clips on home ice with multiple pockets of empty seats in the arena. But through first-class ownership and loads of wins, the Bolts have transformed the AMALIE Arena into one of the best buildings in the NHL.

“I’ve been here for a long time,” Stamkos said. “I’ve been through some tough times and I’ve seen the top of the mountain, so it’s been pretty cool to see the change. Of course, that all starts with Mr. Vinik and his family and everyone who came in because of him, along with the work that we do in the community.

“We definitely get great support from fans, so it’s a really nice building for us to play in. Obviously our record probably speaks for itself, in terms of our home record over the last six or seven years.

“It’s a place where we definitely play comfortably and we feed off the atmosphere. It’s become a great hockey city.”

If there’s one player who can truly appreciate the fan support in Tampa, it’s Stamkos, who has scored 106 goals and provided 162 assists for 268 points on home ice since the sellout streak began. He has seen some of the lowest lows and highest highs with the Lightning.

Whether it’s winning the Stanley Cup, scoring his 100th point last season for the first time in his career, or celebrating his 500th career goal with a pregame ceremony, Stamkos will forever cherish the memories of the AMALIE Arena. etched in his head.

“I’ve been through some really tough times, but to achieve your ultimate dream and hold it out through some of those tough times, it’s just all worth it to me,” said Stamkos. “I’ve been lucky enough to do that here and I’ve watched this city grow and see this franchise grow. It’s been amazing.”

After four trips to the Stanley Cup Finals and two championships to show it off along the way, Lightning fans have enjoyed watching some of the biggest hockey games of recent years play out right in front of them on home ice.

The Bolts got off to a good start this year, with a 9-4-1 record at home, tied for fifth most home wins in the NHL. They have gone 6-2-0 in the last eight games at the AMALIE Arena.

It’s almost impossible to drive through any area of ​​Tampa Bay for more than five minutes without seeing something related to lightning, whether it’s a decal on a car, a flag on a neighbor’s house, or even a large banner on the side of a car. business building.

“I’ve been here for the past four years and I’ve seen firsthand how much the Tampa Bay Lightning fans care about this organization and the players,” he said. Pat Maroon. “It’s quite remarkable to have 300 consecutive sales in the first place, but I think the fan base has been amazing.

“They love their team. They love their players. They love everyone.

“Obviously it was a lot of fun playing here, and I think winning brings a lot of fans back into the building, so we need to keep doing that.”