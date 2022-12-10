Polar bears attack Bates in non-conference men’s basketball battle





Next game: at Husson 11-12-2022 | 2:00 December 11 (Sun) / 2:00 PM Bee Husson History BRUNSWICK, Maine The Bowdoin College men’s basketball team lost their last home game of the first semester, falling to Bates in a physical fight Friday night at Morrell Gymnasium, 70-60. In a 42 personal foul game between the two teams, the Bobcats improve to 4-5 while Bowdoin drops to 4-6. This was the annual non-conference game between the teams. They will play their NESCAC game in Lewiston on February 3. Highlights of the game Bowdoin started cold off the field, scoring just ten points from the field in the first half, but stayed close thanks to 13 free throws in the first twenty minutes.

Bates didn’t shoot much better from the field, but got 11 points in the first half from Simon McCormick to hold on to a slim 25-23 lead going into halftime.

The second half featured three draws and three lead changes as the teams threw punches to open the stanza.

A few Jade Hill three-pointers gave Bowdoin a four-point lead with less than 12 minutes to play and the Polar Bears still held a 47-46 lead after a Alex Halpern trifecta with less than nine to go.

three-pointers gave Bowdoin a four-point lead with less than 12 minutes to play and the Polar Bears still held a 47-46 lead after a trifecta with less than nine to go. The Bobcats held their own defensively and used a 15-2 run in the space of five minutes to take the lead of the game, extending their lead to 61-49 with 2:30 left. By the numbers Bates finished with 40% shooting for the game and held Bowdoin to just 26% as he forced 20 Polar Bear wraps.

The Bobcats went 19-27 from the free throw line and led Jahmir Primer by 21 points.

Bowdoin had three double-digit players leading the game with 16 points and 10 rebounds James McGowan .

. Xander Workman had 12 points and eight boards while Alex Halpern ten points added.

had 12 points and eight boards while ten points added. Bowdoin went 20-28 from the free throw line in the game. Next one The Polar Bears will try to bounce back in their final game of the first semester on Sunday, when they head to Bangor at 2 p.m. to play in Husson.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://athletics.bowdoin.edu/news/2022/12/9/polar-bears-fall-to-bates-in-non-conference-mens-basketball-battle.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos