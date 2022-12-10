Michigan football top 10 plays 2022 regular season





As the No. 2 Michigan Wolverines prepare for their New Year’s Eve College Football Playoff performance against the TCU Horned Frogs, let’s look back at some of the legendary moments from the regular season. From an electric running space to a defense that hasn’t faltered, the Wolverines are having a season to remember. Here are some of the best plays from some of Michigan’s 13 wins in 2022. Honorable Mentions Jake Moody records a tackle against Penn State Blake Corums 20 yard rushing TD vs. Iowa 10. Roman Wilson 42-yard TD vs. Hawaii In the days of the quarterback battle, Hawaii was JJ McCarthy’s test. It all started here in Week 2 with this touchdown for the Hawaii native. 9. Donovan Edwards rushing 67-yard TD against Penn State Penn State allowed 418 rushing yards in October against the Wolverines, and Donovan Edwards had 173. This game was one of the game’s greatest. 8. Will Johnson’s INT vs. Purdue in Big Ten Championship True freshman Will Johnson twice wore turnover buffs against the Boilermakers en route to Michigan’s back-to-back Big Ten championships. 7. Blake Corum’s rushing 61-yard TD against Penn State A much-lauded rush defense was absolutely smothered by Michigan’s run game. Corum also rushed for two scores and over 100 yards. 6. Michael Barretts pick six vs. Rutgers

Another demonstration of defensive prowess. Barrett came away with his second turnover of the game to absolutely stack it at Rutgers. The electric second half of the defense was something to behold. 5. 4th down in the red zone vs. michigan state

Michigan was up three times and the Spartans were about to strike. On 4th and 1, the Michigan defense was there to fill out a slow moving MSU offense to take over downs. 4. Blake Corum’s rushing 33-yard TD against Maryland The first real test of the season turned out to be a mighty one, but Corum raced all over Maryland en route to a tight win. 3. Jake Moodys Game Winner against Illinois The game in Illinois was ugly to the bitter end. Moody had a flurry of field goals to erase the Fighting Illini lead. It all came down to the final seconds of the game and Moody scored the 35-yard field goal for the win. 2. Donovan Edwards rushing 85-yard TD vs. ohio state

Why not break your own record in the same game by running 85 yards against a defense that fired their DC and replaced them with someone who was supposed to solve the problem Michigan ran over you? 1. Mike Sainristils PBU v Ohio State Need I say more? It was legendary. I could watch this video for hours. Coming in from the other side of the court and getting up to knock that ball out. Real artistry in my opinion. What are your favorite regular season plays? Let us know in the comments!

