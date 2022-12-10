Azar Praises Importance of All-Jamaica Tennis Champs





Tennis Jamaica President John Azar (right) points to (from left) David Sanguinetti, tournament director; Mel Spence, National Coach; Althea Pandohie, Unilever Managing Director at Lasco Distributors Limited; and Nicholas Lynch, CEO of Hertz Jamaica and Express Fitness, during the launch of the 2022 All-Jamaica Senior, Junior and Amateur Tennis Championship at the Liguanea Club on Thursday (Photo: Karl Mclarty) Tennis Jamaica President John Azar says the organization of the All-Jamaica Senior, Junior and Amateur Tennis Championships has always played an important role in the development of tennis across the country. The 2022 edition of the championship starts tomorrow and runs until Sunday 18 December. Matches are played at three venues: the Eric Bell Tennis Center, the National Commercial Bank Sports Club and the Liguanea Club. Participating events are Men’s and Women’s Open; Men’s 45 Pro; Men’s Amateur Classes 1, 2 and 3; Ladies B; adult doubles; and boys and girls 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 singles and doubles. “This tournament is extremely important,” Azar told the Jamaican observer during the launch of the event held yesterday at the Liguanea Club. “I mean, the fact that it’s not just juniors, amateurs or professionals, but all three are very important. When you have a turnout like this in terms of the number of sponsors and the number of players, it’s encouraging; it makes you have feel like the hard work myself and the Tennis Jamaica team have put in is paying off, and we look forward to some fantastic competition in the coming weeks. “The numbers are bigger and better. What we’ve seen with every Tennis Jamaica event we’ve hosted is it’s gotten bigger and better, which again tells us more people are playing tennis, more people are coming and competing, and it’s just a good benchmark against which to measure your success. Maybe it’s not just your benchmark, but participating in an event like this is important.” Althea Pandohie, Unilever business manager at Lasco Distributors Limited, spoke about her company’s commitment to sponsoring the All-Jamaica Senior, Junior and Amateur Tennis Championships. “We at Lasco Distributors Limited, along with partner Unilever through their Degree brand, are extremely proud to be a sponsor and supporter of the All-Jamaica tennis championships,” she said. “We are also thrilled to be the event title sponsor for the Men’s Open competition. Degree and Unilever are on a mission to get the world moving, one step, leap, leap or service at a time. It doesn’t matter where you are start, just that you do it and do it with confidence, and this is what our Degree brand has to offer.” Nicholas Lynch, chief executive officer at Hertz Jamaica and Express Fitness, said it was a good idea for his company to join the more than 40 sponsors of the All-Jamaica tennis championship. “The group I represented, Norbrook Equity Partners, which owns Hertz, Express Fitness and Mailpac, is deeply committed to sport in Jamaica,” he said. “Our chairman, Mr. Khary Robinson, is a football player of some significance, and he really believes in supporting sport in Jamaica, and we have supported the All-Jamaica tournament in the past, so when we got the call it was It’s an easy decision to make, and if you’re running a health and wellness business like Express Fitness, you need to be in the sports business.” Tennis Jamaica President John Azar addresses the audience on Thursday at the launch of the 2022 All-Jamaica Senior, Junior and Amateur Tennis Championship at the Liguanea Club. (Photo: Karl Mclarty)

