Nittany Lions earn Gutsy 74-59 Road Win at No. 17 Illinois





Next game: Canisius 18-12-2022 | Afternoon Big Ten Network Penn State sports network December 18 (Sun) / 12 noon Canisius CHAMPAGNE, SICK. A courageous team effort and a strong three-point shooting effort led the Penn State men’s basketball team to a 74-59 road victory over No. 17 Illinois Saturday afternoon at the State Farm Center. Penn State controlled a nine-point lead at halftime and held off several Illinois runs in the second half as he shot 50.0 percent (12-24) from 3-point range to earn the dominant road victory . Andrew Funk and Jalen Picket scored 20 points apiece to lead four Nittany Lions in double digits. Funk went 6-for-9 from deep as Pickett added seven rebounds and six assists to round out his strong overall performance. Set Lundy finished with 16 points and seven rebounds while Myles fear scored five triples for 15 points. HOW IT HAPPENED Both teams got off to a hot start and were a combined 9-for-11 off the field for the first four minutes as Illinois held an early 13-11 lead at the first media timeout.

The Illini extended their lead to 19-14 on a 6-0 run that ended at 11:49 a.m., but Penn State responded quickly. Pickett’s seven points, a Lundy driving layup, and a Dread transition 3-pointer completed a 12-5 Nittany Lion run that put Penn State ahead 26-24 with 7:47 to play in the first half.

Two minutes later, the score was tied at 30-30, but the Nittany Lions spent the last 3-plus minutes of the first half going on a 13-4 run. Penn State went 4-for-4 from the field and 4-for-4 from the charity streak as Pickett hauled in seven of Penn State’s 13 points and the Nittany Lions controlled a 47–38 lead heading into halftime.

Andrew Funk grabbed his third 3-pointer of the game and Pickett threw a floater into lane to open the second half and push Penn State’s lead to double digits at 52–38.

Illinois scored the next nine points as Penn State went scoreless for nearly six minutes and the Ilini were back at 52-47 in five minutes.

Funk boomed a 3-pointer off an inbound play as the shot clock expired, before nailing another triple on Penn State’s next possession. Dread followed with his fourth trey of the night as Penn State went on a 9-0 run in just 1:31 to grab back the momentum and take a 61-47 lead with 11 minutes left to play.

The Nittany Lion run was extended to 14-0 from the media timeout on a Funk jumper and Dread’s fifth triple of the night as Penn State extended its lead to 66-47 with 9:41 left on the clock.

The Illini answered with a 7-0 stretch over the next four minutes to breathe some life back into the building as Illinois pulled back inside 66-54 and the crowd roared.

Lundy converted a trio of free throws to stop the Illinois streak and Funk followed with a dagger for his sixth three-pointer of the night to stretch the Penn State lead to 74-56 with just under four minutes to play.

The Illini would never recover as the Penn State defense held Illinois to just one field goal in the final three minutes and the Nittany Lions clinched the 74–59 road victory. GAME NOTES Penn State defeated a top-20 Big Ten team on the road for the first time since February 4, 2020 (75-70 at #16 Michigan State).

Penn State earned its first real road win since January 5, 2022 (74-70 at Northwestern).

The Nittany Lions handed #17 Illinois its first home loss of the season and its biggest loss of the season. The Illini, who just defeated #2 Texas on Tuesday, have yet to lose a double-digit game this season.

Penn State’s defense held Illinois (59) 22.3 points below the season average of 81.3 ppg. The Nittany Lions limited the high-flying Illini to 44.2 percent (23-52) from the field and 30.4 percent (7-23) from deep.

After shooting an unusually low 30.2 percent (19-63) from 3-point range in the last two games combined against Clemson and Michigan State, Penn State shot 50.0 percent (12-24) from center in the win over Illinois. It was the second time this season that the Nittany Lions have finished the game 50 percent or better from deep.

Andrew Funk and Jalen Picket each scored 20 points, marking the third time this season that two Nittany Lions have scored 20 points in the same game.

Pickett refilled the stats, finishing with 20 points, seven rebounds and six assists. It is the fourth game in a row he has finished with double-digit points and five or more rebounds and assists.

Andrew Funk (6) and Myles fear (5) marked the first pair of Nittany Lions to record five or more three-pointers in the same game since November 22, 2021 vs. Cornell then Sam Sessoms (6) Set Lundy (5) did.

Funk and Dread both tied their season highs in 3-pointers. NEXT ONE The Nittany Lions have a week off for finals before returning to non-conference play with a home game against Canisius Sunday at noon at the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State's 2022-2023 men's basketball season is presented by Highmark Health.

