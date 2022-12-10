Sports
Brian Lara crushes Rashid Khan, Australia vs West Indies, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Strikers
The West Indies would have been wise to include legend Brian Lara in their injury-stricken Adelaide side after the 53-year-old showed he still has it in a priceless net session with Rashid Khan.
Lara played his last Test match 16 years ago, in 2006, but he showed against the spinner Afghanistan and Strikers that he has lost none of the skill that saw him shoot 11,953 runs in 131 Tests at an average of 52.88.
A huge crowd gathered on the nets at Adelaide Oval during the dinner break on day three to face Lara against Khan and no one was quite sure what to expect.
One of the best spin bowlers in the world is currently taking on one of the greatest batsmen ever, now in his 50s but still looking as fit as when he played.
Welcome to a world premiere on the Big Break with a massive audience, said Mark Howard on Fox Cricket.
They came out the back. The beers are here. The kids are here and they are here to see only one thing.
I present to you in the gray corner, a man who made 400. A man who made 500 and now at age 53, Brian Charles Lara.
He will be up against the No. 1 Twenty20 spinner in the world. The wizard from Afghanistan Rashid Khan.
We’ll start with you Brian, who do you think was the fastest wrist spinner you played?
I think it would be Anil Kumble, Lara replied.
No flight and I found it quite difficult so looking forward to meeting Rashid.
I’ve been thinking about it all morning. I got up around 5 am and I thought, how am I going to handle this today?
You’re up against Rashid Khan, the hero of South Australia, Howard said.
Everyone loves this man. Rash, you’ve got a chance to bowl to Brian Charles Lara. How do you feel?
It’s unbelievable, Khan replied.
As soon as I heard I was going bowling for him I was super excited and also nervous. It’s going to be a different day bowling for me than someone like Brian Lara who is a great player in spin bowling. I think it’s going to be a big challenge for me.
It’s not just about winning and losing, but I’m extremely proud to bowl for him.
Few people could have predicted how well Lara would play against one of the best bowlers in the world in his prime, but the West Indies legend more than held his own, even dominating Khan at times.
Lara and Khan could hear each other through their microphones and Khan showed he meant business when he refused to reveal to Howard what he was bowling first pitch.
I’m not telling him now, Khan said.
Khan’s first ball was wide down the leg side and showed some nerve from the brilliant spinner.
A wide up the leg side first, Howard said.
Brian, what are your initial thoughts on the pace?
It looked a little faster than some of the bowlers I’ve seen there (pointing to the center of Adelaide Oval).
Next ball Lara slides down the center of the wicket with a back foot drive in his classic style.
Third ball Lara tucked his pads around the corner. The fourth ball was an error that rocked Lara backwards and cut through the covers.
Fifth ball Khan used another wrong-un that went through Lara’s defense but missed the stumps.
No head start, I’m still here, Lara said with a laugh.
Last ball of the first over, Lara whipped Khan off his pillow around the corner with his signature wrists.
He’s very fast through the air, but if he falls short, I still have plenty of time to play, Lara said between overs.
So far he hasn’t gained his height yet, how lucky for me. I think he’s going to be dangerous when he finds his height.
The first ball of the second over Lara rocked back and easily cut Khan away. Second ball Lara again knocks Khan off his feet when he falls short.
Last ball of the Test cricket portion of the battle, Lara negotiated Khan with a forward defensive blow to the onside.
Next, Lara conceded 12 runs to win an over from Khan’s Twenty20 bowling.
The first ball hit him on the pads down the leg side for a leg bye. Second ball Lara advanced but blocked after being hit on the pad.
Needing 11 out of four, Lara stepped back and smoked Khan in a shot that wouldn’t look out of place in his highlights of his prime.
Needing seven out of three, Lara produced a pull shot that would have gone to the boundary, but Howard only gave him one point.
Nathan Lyon played against Windies! | 02:41
Lara needed six from two for the win, moved up and was offside for one run, meaning he needed four for a super over and six for the win.
last ball, Lara advanced and hit the ball to the center of the wicket for four.
One jump for four, it’s a tie, Howard said.
How was it Brian?
It was a lot of fun, Lara said.
Low trajectory. I think maybe Rashid is not in great shape right now, but it was just amazing and a privilege to meet the big man.
And for you Rashid? Howard asked.
It was a great experience bowling for him, Khan said.
You can’t dream of bowling for him, so it was a great pleasure for me no matter what. But for me it was one of the most beautiful moments
Social media lit up with pundits and fans in awe of Lara’s brilliant performance with the bat calling for him to get a call-up for the struggling Windies against Australia. .
|
