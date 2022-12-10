American football writer Wahl dies while covering World Cup quarterfinals | Football news

Grant Wahl was at the Netherlands-Argentina match when he collapsed.

American football is mourning the death of American football writer Grant Wahl, who died while covering the World Cup in Qatar.

Wahl, 49, collapsed on Friday night when he watched the quarterfinal between Argentina and the Netherlands from the press room of the Lusail Stadium.

Wahl, who was taken from the media area on a stretcher, was rushed to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Reporters who witnessed the incident said medics were quickly on the scene.

Wahl’s agent, Tim Scanlan, told Reuters news agency that the journalist appeared to be in some sort of acute distress at the start of the game’s overtime.

Everyone is emotional and it’s really traumatic, Scanlan said. He was a true advocate for both the men’s and women’s games and really just cared deeply about the sport. He was empathetic and just a really brilliant writer.

Wahl, who reported his eighth World Cup, celebrated his 49th birthday on Wednesday.

He received immediate emergency medical treatment at the scene, which continued while he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital, the World Cup organizing committee said in a statement, which did not name a cause of death.

We are in contact with the US Embassy and relevant local authorities to ensure that the body repatriation process is in line with the family’s wishes.

Celebrated my birthday tonight with a fun group of media friends at the World Cup. No games today, but very thankful to everyone

On Monday, Wahl wrote on social media about his ailing health, forcing him to visit a medical center in Qatar. He had thought his grueling work schedule around World Cup coverage had had a negative impact on his well-being.

My body finally broke on me. Three weeks of little sleep, a lot of stress and a lot of work can do that to you, Wahl wrote on Substack.

What had been a cold for the past 10 days turned into something more serious on the night of the US-Netherlands game, and I felt my upper chest take on a new level of pressure and discomfort.

Wahl added that he had tested negative for COVID-19, for which he had been regularly screened since arriving in Doha last month.

I went to the main media center medical clinic today and they said I probably have bronchitis, he added. They gave me a course of antibiotics and some heavy cough syrup, and a few hours later I’m already feeling a little better. But still: no bueno.

The U.S. Soccer Federation said Friday it was heartbroken by Wahl’s death.

We could always count on Grant to provide insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its main protagonists, the federation said in a statement. pronunciation.

American football statement on Grant Wahl's death:

Wahl had worn a rainbow T-shirt in support of LGBTQ rights for the US World Cup opener against Wales on Nov. 21 and wrote that security denied him entry and told him to take the shirt off.

Wahl said FIFA later apologized to him for the incident, in which he said he had to be held back for 25 minutes before being allowed to enter the stadium.