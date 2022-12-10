University of Oklahoma Athletics





NORMAN Audra Cohen, head women’s tennis coach at the University of Oklahoma, and Joe Castiglion, vice president and director of athletics, announced the OU women’s tennis spring 2023 schedule on Saturday. OU’s challenging schedule includes 13 matchups with teams that made it to the 2022 NCAA Tournament and will host 14 opponents. “We’ve defined our program as one of the best in the nation by embracing challenges,” Cohen said. “We are excited about this extremely tough schedule, with multiple top-10 teams on the road ahead of a strong Big 12 Conference schedule. We need Sooner Nation to come out and support us as we chase a National Championship .” The Sooners open the season on January 14 with a double-header against Missouri and Tarleton State before hosting Wyoming on January 17. The team then travels to Ann Arbor, Michigan, to play Michigan on January 20 and Ohio State on January 22 against Columbus, Ohio. OU returns home to host ITA Kickoff Weekend, taking on Minnesota on January 28, while Texas Tech and Tulsa battle on the other side of the bracket. The winners of each game will face each other on January 29 in hopes of a ticket to the ITA National Indoor Championships on February 10-12 in Seattle, Washington. The team then heads east for Raleigh, NC, to meet NC State on February 4 for a first-class showdown before returning home for three games against Arizona State (February 11), Arkansas (February 25) and Wichita State (March ). 5). Conference play begins against Texas for a 2022 National Championship rematch on March 10 in Austin, Texas. They then head to Waco, Texas, to face Baylor on March 12. The Big 12 competition will take a break when the squad hosts SMU on March 15, before returning to conference action on March 17 against Texas Tech and on March 19 in Norman against TCU. OU then travels to California to face Pepperdine in Malibu on March 24 and San Diego on March 25. The team closes its home game against West Virginia on March 31, Iowa State on April 2 and Oklahoma State on April 7. The Sooners will wrap up conference play on the road with Kansas State in Manhattan, Kan., on April 14 and Kansas in Lawrence, Kan., on April 16. The 2023 Big 12 Women’s Tennis Championships will be held in Kansas, April 20-23. The Sooners are coming off a national runner-up in 2022 and the program’s most historic season. The team had the most wins in program history with 32, eight against top-10 teams and 13 over top-25s, reached the ITA National Indoor Championship in the program’s inaugural appearance and claimed OU’s first Big 12 Regular Season title. OU returns graduate students Ivan Corley and Alexandra Pisareva seniors Carmen Korley and Layne Sleet junior Dana Guzman and sophomores Emma Strikers . The team welcomes newcomers Romana Cisovska and Julia Garcia Ruiz . The Sooners home game is free to the public. Follow for updates@OU_WTennison Twitter or somethingOklahoma women’s tennison Facebook.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://soonersports.com/news/2022/12/10/womens-tennis-announces-2023-schedule The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos