PT Usha becomes the first female president of the Indian Olympic Association





Legendary PT Usha ushered in a new era in the country’s sports administration and was elected the first female president of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday. Usha, 58, a multiple Asian Games gold medalist and fourth-place finisher of the 400m hurdles at the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, was declared unopposed for the top post in the polls. The elections were overseen by Supreme Court appointed retired SC judge L Nageswara Rao. Usha’s election to the top post marked an end to the long-standing crisis in the faction-ridden IOA, which the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has warned of possible suspension if elections are not held this month. The polls were originally scheduled to be conducted in December 2021. Usha’s nomination to the top post was a foregone conclusion late last month after she emerged as the sole candidate for the top post. No one was willing to fight Usha, who was nominated to the Rajya Sabha by the ruling Bharatiya Janata party in July. Ajay Patel of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) has been unopposed as senior vice president. Olympic medalist Gagan Narang and Rowing Federation of India President Rajlaxmi Singh Deo have been elected unopposed vice presidents. The president of the Indian Weightlifting Federation (IWF), Sahdev Yadav, has been elected treasurer. The president of the All India Football Federation (AIFF) and former goalkeeper Kalyan Chaubey has been elected unopposed as the joint secretary (male). Alaknanda Ashok of Badminton Association of India (BAI) was chosen as co-secretary (female) after emerging winner in a three-way fight. Shalini Thakur Chawla and Suman Kaushik were also in contention. Affectionately known as the ‘Payyoli Express’, Usha is seen as a candidate of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, which nominated her as a Rajya Sabha member in July. She also became the first Olympic and first international medalist to head the IOA in its 95-year history. Usha is the first sportsperson to represent the country and also become IOA chief since Maharaja Yadavindra Singh, who played a test match in 1934. Singh was the third IOA president to serve from 1938 to 1960. Olympic medalist wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt and archer Dola Banerjee sit on the executive council as male and female representatives of the eight Sportspersons of Outstanding Merit (SOM). Bhupender Singh Bajwa, Amitabh Sharma, Harpal Singh and Rohit Rajpal have also been elected to the executive council, which is substantially different from the earlier ones. At least five of the 14 executive councilors (including IOC member in India, Nita Ambani), are former athletes, which is unprecedented in the history of the IOA. Legendary boxer MC Mary Kom and table tennis great Achanta Sharath Kamal are also part of the executive council as they serve as president and vice president of the Athletes Commission.

