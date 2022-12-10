Raiders can’t overcome slow start at Marshall





Next game: at Tennessee 11-12-2022 | 14.00 hours SEC Network Plus December 11 (Sun) / 2 p.m Bee Tennessee HUNTINGTON, W. Va. Wright State’s women’s basketball program fell 72-47 at the Cam Henderson Center in Marshall on Friday night. Bryce Nixon led the Raiders (1-7, 0-2 HL) in loss by 10 points all in the first half to go along with two rebounds and two assists. Isabel Bolender scored nine runs while Miller’s enemy totaling eight points, three assists and two rebounds in her second collegiate start. In the VanKempen way chipped with four points, a team-high four rebounds and three assists. WSU held a 32 percent shooting percentage (19 of 59), including a season-high five three-pointers on 27 attempts. The Raiders were limited to 13 or fewer points in all four quarters of the non-conference game. Defensively, Wright State scored six steals and two blocks. Nixon and Miller finished with two steals apiece, while VanKempen and Bolender both blocked one shot. Marshall (5-3) shot 47.6% (30-of-63) from the floor to beat the Raiders 48-28. The Herd took 10 of their 48 boards offensively, leading to 15 rematch points. Wright State got off to a slow start, trailing 14–0 at 5:25 minutes of the first quarter after missing its first seven shot attempts. WSU trailed by double digits for the remainder of the first half, resulting in a 37–25 halftime deficit. The Raiders defeated Marshall 13-12 in the second quarter to stay in range. Nixon was at her best in the half with 10 points on 3-of-6 shooting. Wright State trimmed its deficit to single digits, 44-35, with 6:55 left in the third quarter on a 10-5 run, led by Miller had eight points on a pair of 3-pointers and a fastbreak layup in the scoring span. However, Marshall limited WSU to just two points for the remainder of the third quarter, resulting in the Herd leading 56–37. The momentum continued in Marshall’s favor as the home side began the fourth quarter with a 5-0 run to build the lead to 61-37. The herd led comfortably for the rest of the game to seal a 72-47 win. Marshall had three players score in double digits, followed by Mahogany Matthews with a game-high 18 points on 9-of-14 shooting. Abby Beeman had 16 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while Roshala Scott earned a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds. The Raiders continue their road trip against Tennessee on Sunday, December 11 at the Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville. Tipoff is set at 2 p.m. on SEC Network Plus.

