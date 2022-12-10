Sports
Score Australia vs West Indies; second test day three, Scott Boland wickets, video, highlights
Scott Boland wrote another page on Australian cricket folklore on Saturday featuring an alien that left the West Indies on the brink of monstrous defeat in the second test.
Ten West Indies wickets fell in the space of 41 overs at the Adelaide Oval on day three, either side of a second Australian innings that produced a 497-run chase.
In the first session, the West Indies’ first innings ended on 214, before Australia went 6-199 to send the tourists back to bat.
MATCH CENTER: Australia vs West Indies scorecard, live stats`
At stumps, the West Indies are 4-38 and are behind by 459 runs.
The dire situation comes after Boland turned the Adelaide Oval into the MCG, causing yet another carnage that will long be remembered.
Boland was handed the ball for the sixth over and delivered a triple-wicket maiden with West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite, Shamarh Brooks and Jermaine Blackwood all dismissed.
The 32-year-old hit the perimeter of Brathwaite and then pinned Brooks up front with a ball that fell back into the right-hand hanger.
An unbelievable third wicket came as the ball flew off Blackwood’s perimeter and Cameron Green hit a stunner into the gully.
That’s the end of heaven, said Kerry OKeeffe on Fox Cricket.
As good as you’ll see in Test cricket.
West Indies shining a light in this series, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, could not offer a single act of defiance and was dismissed three overs later by Mitchell Starc for 17.
The Brathwaites side made it to stumps with no further damage but it is now just a matter of when Australia will complete a 2-0 whitewash.
Earlier, Australia built an insurmountable lead in an aggressive second session.
Usman Khawaja topped the score with 45 off 50 balls, while Marnus Labuschagne (31), Steve Smith (35) and Travis Head (38*) all contributed.
During the innings, Labuschagne passed 500 runs against the West Indies this summer, becoming just the seventh cricketer to achieve the feat in a two Test series.
Since the start of the Perth Test, Labuschagne’s career average has risen from 54.02 to 60.82.
MOST RUNS IN A TWO-TEST SERIES
571 Sanath Jayasuriya v IND 1997
563 Wally Hammond vs NZ 1933
540 Andy Bloem against IND 2000
535 Brendon McCullum v. IND 2014
510 Mahela Jayawardene vs RSA 2006
502 Marnus Labuschagne vs WI 2022
501 Matthew Hayden v. ZIM 2003
The unbeaten head knock came off just 27 balls and took his home state test average to 213.
Meanwhile, David Warner failed to make another big score, cutting through to Roston Chase for 28, while Alex Carey was bowled by Alzarri Joseph – who took 3-33 – for eight.
In the West Indies first innings, Nathan Lyon finished with best figures of 3-57, while Starc (2-48) and Michael Neser (2-34) claimed two wickets each.
Day four begins at 3:00 PM AEDT.
|
