New Canaan, NDWH win CIAC titles

Follow along for updates from each of the six CIAC high school football championships. Click on the headings above to be taken to a specific class.

Pete Paguaga, Sean Patrick Bowley and Mike Fornabaio all contributed to this report.

CLASS M

No. 2 NOTRE DAME-WEST HAVEN 35, Nr. 1 BERLIN 8 FINAL

at Rentschler Field, East Hartford

— Last. ND wins Class M title with 35-8 victory over Berlin

— Berlin on the board with 2:47 left as Lorezo Miele hits Josh Grimm with 34-yard TD pass. 35-8 nd

— Piechota to Petruzziello 18 yard TD with 5:15 left. ND up 35-0

— Jacob Station just scored his second TD, Notre Dame-West Haven going into its 4th state championship. 10:32 left

— ND capital letters. Uses 15 play drive to take 21-0 lead on 13 yard TD pass from Piechota to Matteao Petruzziello

— Will Panza with INT for ND. Green Knights at own 47, up 14-0 with 9:28 to go 3rd qtr

— Peace. NDWH leads Berlin 14-0

— Berlin with signs of life. Inside ND 30 with 5 minutes left in the first half.

— Jacob Staton 10 yard TD run. 2 pt conversion gives NDWH 14-0 lead over Berlin w 6:36 left 1st half

— NDWH is driving again. In Berlin 34 w 7:14 left in the half and ahead 6-0

— Dominick Basti with INT for NDWH on own 31.

— NDWH dominates 1st qtr on scoreboard, 169-11 in yards and 22-6 in plays

— Matt Piechota to Ralph Sarno 18 yard TD pass as time expires in 1st qtr. 6-0 NDWH as kick fails

— 3 and out for Berlin. NDWH takes over at 50 with 1:23 over in scoreless 1st qtr

— Berlin holds on. Takes over on own 11 with 2:45 over 1st qtr

— 4th and 11th NDWH in Berlin 20. Green Knights go for it after TO.

— Berlin drops a wide open pass on 2nd down. Points to NDWH 25. Scoreless 6:12 left 1st qtr

— Berlin stops NDWH on 4th down. Takes over at Berlin 38 with 7:21 over in the 1st quarter

— Jacob Staton 2 yards for 1st down for NDWH against Berlin

— NDWH receives opening kick. Faces 3rd down on own 45

— Berlin takes an undefeated record in this final and aims to complete its first undefeated championship season. It would be only the school’s second CIAC championship in nine appearances. Berlin’s first and only title came in 2009.

— Notre Dame-West Haven makes its eighth state championship appearance and first since 2014, when it lost to Windsor in the Class L-Small final.

CLASS L

No. 4 NEW CANAAN 16, No. 3 MALONEY 13, FINAL

at Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain

— Maloney pass incomplete on 4 and 22. New Canaan takes over with 1:10 left.

— Groff 19-yard field goal, his third of the game, puts New Canaan up against Maloney 16-13 with 2:34 to play

— New Canaan tie the score as Hunter Telesco scores from 2 yards out. New Canaan 13, Maloney 13 with 9:44 left

— End of 3Q Maloney 13, New Canaan 6

— Maloney extends lead as Kyle Valentine hits Donte Kelly for 24-yard TD. 2 points failed. Maloney 13, New Canaan 6 with 1:09 left in 3Q

— Maloney gets a third stop, still leads NC 7-6 with 4:50 left in the third quarter

— Rest: Maloney 7, New Canaan 6

— Maloney intercepts New Canaan.

— Then Maloney’s Marquis Ward takes the kick return 95 yards for TD. Maloney leads New Canaan 7-6 with 2:32 left in 2Q

— Groff starts a 24-yard field goal to extend NC’s lead to 6-0 over Maloney. 2:44 to go in half

— New Canaan returns interception to Maloney 19.

— Maloney has to kick, New Canaan gets the ball back.

— New Canaans Ty Groff drills FG and his 3-0 New Canaan leads Maloney with 11:06 left in the 2nd quarter. That’s Groff’s 25th career FG, setting a state record.

— New Canaan stops Maloney on first possession

— Looking at a start of about 2:10pm

— This division, which has looked its toughest in the preseason, sees the team defending its first CIAC championship against a multi-year program looking to end the longest title drought since the 1990s.

— Both teams have surrendered more than 21 points only once.

CLASS MM

at Rentschler Field, East Hartford

— North Haven wins class MM state championship 51-34 over Killingly. It is the program’s first state title.

— Dreibholz to Colangelo from 42 yards out, NH leads 34-51 with 26 seconds to play

— Trysten Dos scores on 1 yd run with 1:06 left. North Haven leads Killingly 51-28, will win the program’s first state championship.

— North Haven recovers onside kick with 357 left.

— Killingly scores on a TD pass, but North Haven closes in on its first state football championship 44-28 with 3:57 left.

— Jeff Karavas 8 yard TD run for North Haven. Nighthawks lead Killingly 44-21 with 745 left, Class MM final.

— A call on hold, bad snap and intentional grounding on Dreibholz for safety. 37-21 North Haven above Killingly.

— Adam Pandolfi scores on 1st play of 4th quarter, 19 m, for North Haven, leading Killingly 35-21, Class MM final.

— End 3: North Haven 28, Killingly 21. North Haven settles at Killingly 19. 2nd and 2

— Fatally flips ball on downs at North Haven 40, 327 left 3. North Haven up 28-21

— Pandolfi 6 yd TD run puts North Haven back for Killingly 28-21 near midway to 3rd q

— Rest here at Rentschler Field, Killingly 21, North Haven 21, Class MM

— Dreibholz to Perry for the 7-yard TD. It looked like Perry lost it, but the ground may have caused a fumble. No replay in HS, TD state, 21 all with North Haven with 18 seconds left before halftime.

— Killingly 1st down, 24 seconds left.

— Killingly faces a 4th and 1 with 30 seconds left.

– Another killer march, on the North Haven 13 yard line with 47 seconds left.

— North Haven kicker Declan Finkle has two tackles on the kickoff

— North Haven replies, 5 play drive, Brian Lastomirsky with his 2nd touchdown of the day, this one for 29 yards. 21-14 Nighthawks past Killingly with 2:37 left before halftime.

— Keith Perry at the coin toss goes 5 yards for the touchdown for Killingly. Killingly gets the 2, Jax to Perry on the conversion, 14-all with North Haven, 436 left before half time. Nine play score drive for Killingly.

— Killingly goes airborne, back-to-back passes plus run gives Killingly first and goal from inside 5.

— Killingly’s Dreibholz to Colangelo for 31 yards and the touchdown. Dreibholz missed the PAT – off the post – North Haven leads Killingly 14-6 early in the 2nd quarter.

— Jeff Karavas scores 6-yard TD. North Haven lead Killingly 14-0 with 2:08 left in the 1st quarter. 10-play scoring for North Haven. A pass attempt was almost stolen

— Everything comes to North Haven early and already dominates the line of scrimmage. Back on the march, 7-0 lead at the end of the 1st quarter.

— Killingly reaches the North Haven 45, go no further, punters.

— Brian Lastomirsky on the 14-yard TD for North Haven, leading Killingly 7-0 less than 3 minutes into the game. Five play scoring drive, 79 yards, 89 if you include the waiting penalty.

— Jeff Karavas breaks one down on 3rd for 55 yards down to the Killingly 16.

— We are en route at Rentschler Field. North Haven first

— Killingly, last year’s class M champion in the old four-division format, has added Yards After Catch to his offensive Run People Over mentality. Dreibholz has 32 touchdowns, half of them for Jax, on 106 attempts, let alone his 72 completions.

— North Haven, meanwhile, allowed 83 points… this season. It wasn’t until their second loss that the Nighthawks surrendered more than 14. They also dropped at least 29 to seven of their 12 opponents.

CLASS S

at Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain

— Ansonia’s defense holds in 4th and the Chargers kneel it out. Finale: Ansonia 28, Bloomfield 21 #cthsfb

— First title for Ansonia since 2016 and 7th state title for Tom Brockett

— Bloomfield drives to Ansonia 12. Pass incomplete on 4 and 10. Ansonia will win.

— Kaminski on 4th and 3 runs 23 yards for TD. Ansonia 2 pt run failed. 28-21 Ansonia 2:39 left

— 4th and 21 play interrupted by Ansonia’s Palmer. 4:17 departed Ansonia 22 Bloomfield 21

— Kaminski 20 yard TD run plus a 2-point conversion and Ansonia leads Bloomfield 22-21 with 9:08 left

— End 3 Bloomfield 21 Ansonia 14. Ansonia stopped again on 4th and 2, at Bloomfield 27

— No third place scores yet. Bloomfield 21 Ansonia 14 4:20 took off third. Ansonia stopped on 4th and 2nd at 24 Bloomfield

— Bloomfield’s Darien Foster holds himself for a 3yard TD as time passes in the first half. 2 points correct. Halftime Bloomfield 21, Ansonia 14

— Bloomfield picks up an Ansonia pass and the last three rides of the game have ended in turnovers

— Ansonia picks up a Bloomfield pass. 14-13 Chargers with 6:42 left in the half

— Ansonia fumble recovered by Kerr, ball Bloomfield close to midfield.

— Bloomfield scores when Davien Kerr reels him in from 8 yards out, but XP is blocked. Ansonia 14, Bloomfield 13 with 9:35 left in half

— Bloomfield comes on board as Davien Kerr scores from 9 yards out Ansonia 14, Bloomfield 7 with 1:38 left in 1Q

— Ansonia dives into the bag of tricks as David Cassetti takes the field and throws a 13-yard TD to Paul Palmer Ansonia 14, Bloomfield 0 with 6:19 left in 1Q

— Bloomfield kicks out of the end zone and Ansonia takes over at the 24

— Kaminski 1 yard TD run and Ansonia leads Bloomfield 7-0 with 10:27 left in first

— Bloomfield postpones that Ansonia will receive

— Two of the most legendary small-school football programs get mixed up again with a trophy on the line. Ansonia has won 20 CIAC championships, the most for any program in state history. Bloomfield has won nine

— This is the seventh meeting between the two programs in a state final. They split up the previous six meetings. Ansonia’s last title win over Bloomfield was 34-12 in the 2006 Class S Championship (current coach Tom Brockett’s first season) and Bloomfield’s last title win over Ansonia was 31-20 in the 2015 Class S Final.

CLASS SS

at Arute Field, CCSU, New Britain, 5:30 p.m

No. 5 BARLOW vs. No. 6 VALLEY REGIONAL/OLD LYME

— Barlow’s Danny Shaban is one of the state’s most dynamic threats with 1,873 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns, while also throwing for an additional 655 yards and 11 TDs from the triple option

— Valley Regional is led by a trifecta of senior stars Di’Angelo Jean-Pierre, Jake Rand and Nick Cox, who have combined for 3,229 all-purpose yards and 48 touchdowns.

CLASS LL

at Rentschler Field, East Hartford, 5:30 p.m

No. 2 GREENWICH vs. No. 5 FAIRFIELD PREP

— Fairfield Prep started 1-3 but has won eight in a row, seven of those eight against playoff teams.

— Greenwich lost the regular-season Finals by a point to Staples, the Cardinals’ second one-point loss to a playoff team; a loss to Southington in Week 3 left them out of first place in the poll.

— The schools met in last year’s regular season, a 14-7 victory in Greenwich, and again in the Class LL quarterfinals, a 21-14 Fairfield Prep victory after Wilson was injured in the third quarter.

Who will be number 1?

It’s the question on everyone’s mind this time of year, but even more so as we enter the 2022 version of Championship Saturday.

There are six teams competing today that have legitimate chances of earning a No. 1 vote in the latest GameTimeCT Top 10 Soccer Poll: Ansonia, Berlin, Fairfield Prep, Greenwich, Maloney, and New Canaan.

