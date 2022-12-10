Augustana Women’s Hoops drops to number 6 in the state of Minnesota on Friday





Next game: at Concordia-St. Paul 10-12-2022 | 3:30 pm KXRB 100.1FM December 10 (Sat) / 3:30 p.m Bee Concordia-St. Paul History MANKATO, MINN. The Augustana women’s basketball team lost to the No. 6 Mavericks of Minnesota State on Friday night, 84-69. Augustana loses his second NSIC game this season 2-2 in NSIC action while holding an overall record of 7-2. The Mavericks go on to an 8-0 record to go undefeated at 4-0 in NSIC play. The Vikings opened the first quarter with a quick release Augustana newcomer CJ Adamson from behind the arch. Minnesota State found a foothold early on with a 12-3 run, getting 10 points on Adamson’s 3-pointer. In the first 10 minutes, the Vikings also saw a three-pointer from Adamson Jennifer Adamland . The 3-point line was used heavily by the Vikings in the second quarter, knocking down a total of four, adding to their 14 points in the second quarter. Kenzie Rensch saw two of the four baskets from deep while Aislin Duffy and Lauren sees collected one apiece. Izzy Moore was the only Viking to score in the paint during the first half, accumulating four runs. Augustana trailed 44-25 heading into halftime led by Adamson and Rensch, both with six points each and all scores coming from behind the 3-point line. The Vikings found early momentum in the third quarter when they saw a three-pointer Michaela Jewett to open the scoring for both teams. Augustana found his stride in the second half, scoring 27 points in the third quarter to beat the Mavericks’ 20. The Vikings shot 69 percent from the field, going 9-of-13. Augustana kept the momentum rolling in the fourth quarter, but Minnesota State also found its own momentum. The Vikings kept an efficient offense, shooting 45 percent into the field, matched by the Mavericks’ 46 percent. Laurens Sees led Augustana 2-of-3 from the 3-point line in the fourth quarter, leading the team with seven points. Minnesota State managed to hold off Augustana and beat the Vikings 20-17 in the final 10 minutes of the game. Overall, Sees led the Vikings with 17 total points. Two Vikings joined Sees in double figures, with Jewett scoring 13 points and Adamson scoring 12 points. Aadland led both teams in rebounds and totaled 10. Next one The Vikings travel to Concordia-St. Paul takes on the Golden Bears tomorrow at 3:30 PM GoAugie.com

