Prodigy Campbell Kellaway smacks century, CA XI vs South Africa tour match, Kagiso Rabada, Victoria
Victorian batting prodigy Campbell Kellaway has scored an unbeaten century against South Africa’s formidable attack in the Cricket Australia XI tour match at Brisbane’s Allan Border Field.
Facing Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje, the 20-year-old brought up triple figures on Saturday afternoon to cement his status as the rising star of Australian cricket.
Previously, the Cricket Australia XI was in deep trouble as Rabada and Ngidi ripped through the top rankings during the morning session, leaving the hosts reeling at 4/25.
Doran was eventually bowled by left-armed sailor Marco Jansen for 78 before Kellaway crept into his century to finish unbeaten on 105.
The southpaw hit 14 boundaries before South African speedy Gerald Coetzee rolled through the tail to end the innings with a hat-trick.
Kellaway represented Australia at this year’s Under-19 Cricket World Cup in the West Indies, finishing the tournament as the team’s second-highest runs-scorer with 239 runs at 47.80, including two fifties.
He made his first-class debut for Victoria against Tasmania last month to become the state’s 872nd Sheffield Shield cricketer.
Last week, Kellaway scored with a vital 81 in the second innings of Victoria’s 69-run victory over the New South Wales Blues to give the State an improbable win at Junction Oval.
There’s a lot of cricket going on at the moment but I’m enjoying it and just trying to take it all in and I’m trying to take it in my stride and not look too far into the future, Kellaway said after the knock.
It was good to get a few runs on the board, we just wanted to take it as deep as possible and try to build partnerships, I think that’s a real team focus right now.
Kellaway, the cousin of Richmond footballers Duncan and Andrew, also topped Victoria in his List A debut, with 34 against Queensland in the Marsh Cup last month.
“He’s got good shot selection, he’s got a good temperament, he’s nice to look at in terms of his technique, and he’s got some strength to keep going at it too,” Dandenong coach and former Victorian batsman Warren Ayres told me. CODE Sports.
Nathan Lyon played against Windies! | 02:41
He has a bright future. It was a relief to see a young batsman play so beautifully.
In November, Kellaway signed for the Melbourne Stars ahead of the upcoming Big Bash League, which kicks off on Tuesday.
The Cricket Australia XI were bowled out for 226 on day two of the tour match, giving South Africa a 121-run lead in the first innings.
