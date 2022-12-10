Predict who will be the additions to the Penn State Football transfer portal

Penn State Football will use the transfer portal to add to what should be a loaded 2023 roster

The transfer portal has never been filled with so much talent as it is now, and Penn State Football is looking to capitalize on that.

Coming off a 10-2 regular season, the Nittany Lions are preparing to face Utah in the Rose Bowl on January 2. While this means the book is not officially closed for the 2022 team, the staff is already focusing on improving the 2023 roster.

Penn State’s roster for 2023 is expected to be one of the best James Franklin has ever had at Penn State. Freshman stars Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and Abdul Carter will join the likes of Chop Robinson, Olu Fashanu, Theo Johnson, Kalen King and many others as the permanent returnees of the 2022 squad.

There is also a chance that draft-eligible players such as Adisa Isaac, Curtis Jacobs and Brenton Strange will also return.

These talented players are expected to be led by former 5-star recruit Drew Allar at quarterback in 2023. This is going to be an exciting team.

Franklin sees the opportunity he has with this roster and he’s going to make it as perfect as possible. The transfer portal is the best way to fill any gaps.

Let’s see what Penn State’s transfer portal might look like.