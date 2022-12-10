Taylor Fritz Beats Daniil Medvedev In 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup To Take Home A Million Dollars





Taylor Fritz was victorious against defending champion Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 Diriyah Tennis Cup in Saudi Arabia. The 25-year-old won in straight sets, with a 7-6(5) 7-6(3) victory in an hour and 52 minutes. Medvedev scored six break points in the first set, but failed to convert one. straight tennis cup Medvedev defeats Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final YESTERDAY AT 9:29 PM Still, he hit ten aces and had a strong showing overall, but Fritz simply had the ability to respond to what was thrown to him and finished the game with nine aces of his own. ‘Beautiful rally!’ – Fritz tweener in vain as Medvedev picks up a great point The American also took crucial points in the tiebreaks, which ultimately turned out to make the difference. He goes home and takes home a million dollars for the win, while Medvedev receives $500,000 as the other finalist. “First off, congratulations to Daniil for a great tournament,” said Fritz after raising the cup to the fans during the match. Highlights: Fritz beats Medvedev in straight sets to claim big cash prize “Last time we played he won, [and] he told me I was the better player in the first set, and this time it’s the other way around. He was the better player for the game, and I was very lucky to scrape out some of these big points and get through. Medvedev also spoke after the game, saying “Firstly congratulations to Taylor. I thought it was a great game. Congratulations to you and your team. Great game. “Next time I will definitely try to be the first to save break points because I think it’s important in our [matches]. Looking forward to [more] great matches against you. Fritz lands great lob in final against Medvedev The 26-year-old also thanked his team, jokingly telling them: “Hopefully next year there will be more wins and [fewer] runners-up. Thank you for being here with me, and of course thank you to everyone who watched from home.” Eurosport pundit Mats Wilander also gave his opinion after the final: “Obviously I really enjoyed it. You don’t really have expectations, so that was incredible. “The guys playing here, on the pitch, are incredible. The level of intensity is very high. They play for a lot of money.” “This will be a tournament that will linger for a long time.” When asked about his expectations for the upcoming season, he said: “This is probably one of the more interesting years in men’s tennis in a very, very long time with Carlos Alcarez at 19 years old, number one in the world and Rafa Nadal at 37 years old at number two. Then you have Novak Djokovic hungrier than ever. There are also so many players in the middle who can win Grand Slams. I’ve never seen a year where there are more players who I think can win a Grand Slam than 2023.” – – – Stream the Australian Open 2023 live on discovery+ and eurosport.co.uk straight tennis cup Fritz beats Norrie, meets Medvedev in final YESTERDAY AT 7:45 PM straight tennis cup Medvedev defeats Wawrinka to reach Diriyah Tennis Cup final YESTERDAY AT 4:03 PM

