Fantasy hockey tips for the weekend – NHL picks, matchups, more





If you sometimes feel overwhelmed by a full weekend day with 13, 14 or even more matches, this Saturday is for you! A measly total of eight games wrap up on December 10, giving fans and fantasy managers alike the chance to delve into and enjoy the action available. At least more than usual. Highlights include the second chapter of this weekend’s home-and-home between the Buffalo Sabers and Pittsburgh Penguins, Nazem Kadri’s first visit to the team drafting him 7th overall (2009) after winning the Cup and as a member of the Calgary Flames. Plenty of family and friends should be there to cheer on the former Leaf, who grew up further afield in London, Ontario. The second installment of the Battle of Florida will also take place in Tampa between the Panthers and Lightning. Don’t look now, but Matthew Tkachuk and his team have won three of their past four. Sources: Goalie depth chart | Injuries | Schedule | How to watch on ESPN+ | Sign up for ESPN Fantasy Hockey | Download the ESPN Fantasy App | Daily lines All times Eastern. Favorable scoring match-ups 10 p.m., Rogers Arena, watch live on ESPN+ Both the Wild and the Canucks scored and allow goals in bunches in recent play, setting the table for a spirited late affair in Vancouver. In fact, we might expect Minnesota – presumably backstopped by No. 2 Filip Gustavsson after Marc-Andre Fleury started against the Oilers – to loosen up defensively after visiting Edmonton on Friday. Vancouver’s Ilya Mikheyev — included in 3.3% of ESPN.com competitions — is a standout sleeper candidate in particular. The former Leaf, who skates on the wing of Elias Pettersson, has scored a total of three goals on six shots in his past few games – Pettersson earned the first assist on two of them. Mid-range fantasy attackers Viktor Arvidsson, Los Angeles Kings (54.3%): No, he didn’t score in Toronto on Thursday, but to be fair no one from the Kings’ side managed to push one past Ilya Samsonov. Before that 5-0 blanking, Arvidsson had managed to put up four goals and nine assists in 14 games. According to my math (and everyone else’s) that’s a thin thread short of a point/game. Play the second-line winger against the Canadians in Montreal. Also see: Deep league/Daily Fantasy value forward Anthony Cirelli, Tampa Bay Lightning (15.6%): The versatile striker has made a full recovery from off-season shoulder surgery and has already provided three assists in three games. Now skating on a scoreline with Braydon Point, Cirelli provided a primary helper on one of the red-hot goals in Thursday’s 5-2 victory over Nashville. It’s only a matter of time before the points start piling up for the exceptional 200-footer. Paul Stastny, Carolina hurricanes (3.4%): With Sebastian Aho injured and expected to miss Saturday’s game against the Islanders, Stastny is poised to center Carolina’s top line between Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas. As such, the veteran striker is in a prime position to relive his old goal-scoring days to some degree. I would definitely give him a DFS whirl. You don’t accidentally collect 806 regular season points. Also see: Mid-range fantasy defenders Deep league/DFS value defenders Jordan Gross, Nashville Predators (0.7%): The AHL call-up was paired with Roman Josi blocking six shots in Thursday’s loss to Tampa. Gross also skated for nearly 23 minutes, throwing three hits and firing one shot at the net. From a fantasy perspective, it all adds up. Well, on that particular occasion. Keepers Pyotr Kochetkov (projected), Carolina Hurricanes (14.7%): Given a chance to redeem himself after Tuesday’s overtime loss to the Ducks, Kochetkov looks set to escape in fine form with the win over an Islanders club that came out of contention with the Devils the night before. Before falling 4-3 in Anaheim, the rookie netminder won three straight, including two starts and one appearance as a relief to Antti Raanta. He’s been good. In addition, unlike New York, Carolina is well rested – free since that last loss – and will not play again until next Tuesday. Also see: Put them on the couch Dan Vladar (projected), Calgary Flames (6.6%): Calgary’s netminder was fantastic, on his streak to be called up in place of No. 1 Jacob Markstrom. No question. But the hosting, and risingMaple Leafs has outscored the competition by 43 to 22 since November 22.

