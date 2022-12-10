What is the official net height in table tennis? This is a common question many players have asked me. It’s very simple, so I have to make this blog post to answer it. Shall we take a quiz? What is the net height in table tennis? A) 12.75 cm

W) 14.5 cm

C) 15.25 cm

D) 16.5cm What is your answer? BEEP BEEP BEEP Pat on the back. You made the right choice. The answer is C). The height of the net is approximately the height of your racket (15.25 cm). Table tennis net height is 15.25 cm (6 inches) above the table. https://youtu.be/M0qrN-6UYOE The referee must check the height of the net It is very important that the referee checks the height of the net before the match. Because with a very small change in the height of the net, the result of the match can vary enormously. The table tennis referee’s job is to: check the height of the net, check the player’s racket, etc. If the height of the net is not correct, you can ask the referee to check the height of the net with the net height tool. Official rules online Official Rules for Table Tennis Articles. NETWORK CONFIGURATION 2.1 The court must be divided into two “courts” of equal size (playing side and opposing team) by a vertical net running along the endlines. 2.2 The net assembly should include the net, the bars that hold it up and the brackets that hold the bars to the table. 2.3 The net must be held up by a rope tied at both ends to a post 15.25 cm (6 inches) high, with edges 15.25 cm (6 inches) from the sidelines. 2.4 The net, including the support, must be 15.25 cm (6 inches) above the playing surface along its entire length. The bottom of the net should be as close as possible to the playing area along its entire length. THURSDAY. Unauthorized use, translation or copying of this material is strictly prohibited. The link and excerpt may be used provided PingSunday is clearly credited and provides a link to the original content. Register and join +65,000 readers. Receive free eBooks and coaching tips every week

Sources 1/ https://google.com/ 2/ https://pingsunday.com/what-is-the-official-net-height-in-table-tennis/ The sources mentioned may contact us to remove/change this article

What are the main benefits of comparing car insurance online?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post showcasing the top benefits of comparing multiple auto insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ Modern society has many technological advantages. An important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. The shopping behavior of many people has changed dramatically with the help of the internet. The auto insurance industry has not been unaffected by these changes. On the Internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and see which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing car insurance policies online are as follows: Online quotes can be requested anytime, anywhere. Unlike physical insurance companies, websites do not have a specific schedule and are always available. Drivers with busy work schedules can compare quotes anywhere, anytime, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurers, whether well-known brands or local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes give policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers no longer have to request quotes from just a few well-known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can offer lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and genuine information about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can lower price estimates, but if you’re dealing with an insurance company, lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will research a potential customer before providing coverage. Online quotes can be easily sorted. While drivers are advised not to choose a policy based on price alone, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. By using broker websites, drivers can get quotes from multiple insurers, making comparison faster and easier. For more information, money-saving tips and free auto insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique in that it does not limit itself to one kind of insurance provider, but offers the customers the best deals from many different online insurance companies. For example, customers can access offers from multiple carriers in one place: this website. On this site, customers can access quotes for insurance plans from various agencies such as local or state agencies, brand name insurance companies, etc. “Online quotes can easily help motorists get better auto insurance deals. All they have to do is to fill out an online form with accurate and real information and then compare prices,” said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson to Contact Name: Gurgu CTPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version at accesswire.Com: https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of- Car Insurance-Quotations-Compare Online View photos