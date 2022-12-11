Brown football earns 14 Phil Steele All-Ivy Honors









Chip DeLorenzo American football

9-12-2022 19:51:00

PROVISION, RI Twelve Brown football players have been included in the Phil Steele FCS All-Ivy League Team, the organization announced on Friday. The 12 players combined for 14 separate awards in this year’s awards. First team

Wes Rocket (PR) Second team

Wes Rocket (WR)

Donovan Allen (OL)

Wes Rocket (AP) Third team

Hunter Folsom (OL)

Cooper DeVeau (DB)

Michael Davidson (LS) Fourth team

Allen Smith (RB)

Hayes Sutton (WR)

Graham Walker (WR)

Isaiah Gamble (LB)

Junior Gafa (LB)

Isaiah Reed (DB)

Josh Ofili (DB) Rockett led the way with three different accolades, including the Bears’ only first team nod to punt returner. He also earned a pair of second-team honors as a wide receiver and all-purpose. Rockett was named Second Team All-Ivy as a receiver by the league’s coaches in November, led the Bears with 48 catches for 554 yards and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns as a senior this season. He returned nine punts this season, placing third in the Ivy with 21.1 yards per return and sixth in the league with 83.6 all-purpose yards per game. Offensive linemen Allen and Folsom helped protect Brown’s quarterbacks, who ranked No. 3 in the Ivy League this year with 246.3 passing yards per game, also ranked 36th in the nation. Allen previously earned Second Team All-Ivy honors this season and was named to the NEFW D1 All-New England Team. For Folsom, the Phil Steele All-Ivy honor is also the second all-conference honor he has earned this year after being named an honorable mention by the Ivy League coaches earlier in November.

Junior long snapper Michael Davidson earns Phil Steele’s third-team honors after helping the Bears go 25-for-26 on PATs and 10-for-12 on field goals this season, including going 7-for-8 from inside 40 yards. Seven Bears earned fourth-team Phil Steele honors, including four on the defensive end of the ball. Smith concluded his Brown career with a strong senior year in which he finished with 13 touchdowns as the league leader and tied for the league with 11 rushing touchdowns. He was also the Ivy’s leading scorer, with 78 total points (7.8 ppg), and scored at least one touchdown in all 10 games this season. Sutton was second on the team with 47 catches for 437 yards and tied for the team lead with three touchdowns. Over seven games, Walker tied for third with 28 catches for 292 yards and three scores. Defensively, Reed had a breakthrough sophomore campaign in which he led the team with 53.0 tackles and finished seventh in the Ivy with eight pass breakups. DeVeau ranked second in the league in passes defensed and breakups. Both players were previously named honorable mention All-Ivy by the league’s coaches. Ofili was second on the team in 45.0 tackles (29 solo), including 2.0 tackles for loss and tying for the team lead with two interceptions. Both Gafa and Gamble helped anchor Brown’s linebackers, with Gamble posting a career-high 42.0 tackles to finish third on the team, while adding three QB hits and one tackle for loss. While limited to seven games this season, Gafa still ranked fifth on the roster with 35.0 tackles, including 1.0 tackles for loss, one fumble to recover and one forced fumble while serving as team captain. BROWN UNIVERSITY SPORT FOUNDATION

