Sports
Ishan Kishan sets new record for fastest ODI double century from just 126 balls against Bangladesh
History maker! Ishan Kishan sets new record for fastest ODI double century with just 126 balls against Bangladesh as India record their fourth highest total in one-day cricket
- Ishan Kishan shot 200 off 126 balls against Bangladesh on Saturday
- It is the fastest double century in ODI history, beating Chris Gayle’s record
- Kishan made 210 and is only the fourth Indian to score a double barrel in an ODI
- Virat Kohli finished on 113 from 91 as India edged Bangladesh on 410 to win
- Bangladesh took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series earlier this week
Ishan Kishan shattered the record for fastest double hundred in one-day internationals today when he hit a 126-ball effort against Bangladesh at Chattogram.
The 24-year-old was recalled to the Indian team following an injury to captain Rohit Sharma and celebrated by beating Chris Gayle’s previous best set for the West Indies against Zimbabwe in Canberra in early 2014 with 12 deliveries.
When Kishan left for 210, there were still a dozen overs left, all but one ball, and his 10 sixes matched the number he made in his previous nine ODIs.
Ishan Kishan shattered the record for fastest double barrel in ODI cricket on Saturday
He is only the fourth Indian player to score a double century in one-day internationals along with Rohit, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.
Gayle, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman are the only three players to achieve a double ton in ODI cricket.
Kishan now holds the record for the fifth-highest score in men’s ODI cricket, joint with Zaman, 54 runs behind Rohit’s record of 264.
The left-handed innings – his first three-figure score on the international scene – plus a 44th one hundred in the format for Virat Kohli helped India to their sixth score of over 400, but their first in eight years.
Kishan blasted his way to 210 off 131 balls in a hit that included 10 sixes
Ishan and Virat Kohli (left) formed a partnership for 290 runs in 32 overs
Kohli reached the 72nd century of his ODI career, moving him to second in the all-time list behind Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100
With his ton, Kohli was ahead of Ricky Ponting with 72 ODI centuries, the second most to Tendulkar’s record of 100.
The second wicket pair added 290 runs in 32 overs, in a batting blitz that went against the grain of a three-match series that secured Bangladesh with back-to-back wins at Mirpur.
Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in their second one-day international on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.
The teams will play a two-Test series starting Wednesday in Chattogram.
