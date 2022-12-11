Ishan Kishan sets new record for fastest ODI double century from just 126 balls against Bangladesh

Ishan Kishan shattered the record for fastest double hundred in one-day internationals today when he hit a 126-ball effort against Bangladesh at Chattogram.

The 24-year-old was recalled to the Indian team following an injury to captain Rohit Sharma and celebrated by beating Chris Gayle’s previous best set for the West Indies against Zimbabwe in Canberra in early 2014 with 12 deliveries.

When Kishan left for 210, there were still a dozen overs left, all but one ball, and his 10 sixes matched the number he made in his previous nine ODIs.

He is only the fourth Indian player to score a double century in one-day internationals along with Rohit, Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar.

Gayle, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Pakistan’s Fakhar Zaman are the only three players to achieve a double ton in ODI cricket.

Kishan now holds the record for the fifth-highest score in men’s ODI cricket, joint with Zaman, 54 runs behind Rohit’s record of 264.

The left-handed innings – his first three-figure score on the international scene – plus a 44th one hundred in the format for Virat Kohli helped India to their sixth score of over 400, but their first in eight years.

With his ton, Kohli was ahead of Ricky Ponting with 72 ODI centuries, the second most to Tendulkar’s record of 100.

The second wicket pair added 290 runs in 32 overs, in a batting blitz that went against the grain of a three-match series that secured Bangladesh with back-to-back wins at Mirpur.

Bangladesh defeated India by five runs in their second one-day international on Wednesday to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-game series.

The teams will play a two-Test series starting Wednesday in Chattogram.