Melbourne | Fields AO23 and United Cup announced

The entry list for the first Major of 2023, the Australian Open, has been released with no surprises in the high-profile women’s field led by world No. 1 Iga Swiatek, which includes a dozen former Grand Slam champions in the running.

After winning the French Open trophy in Paris for the second time and then capturing the US Open in New York this year Swiatek is the favorite to add the AO title to her already very impressive portfolio.

The 21-year-old will warm up to her title challenge by competing for Poland in the inaugural United Cup in Brisbane.

Missing in Melbourne, however, will be defending champion Ash Barty, who caused so much excitement last January when she reached the final and lost just one service game, then beat Danielle Collins to become the first Australian woman since Chris O’Neil in 1978 to win the Australian Open.

Barty then dropped a bombshell by pulling out of the tour in March and passing her mantelpiece to Swiatek, who at age 21 is proving to be a worthy successor as the world No. 1.

The field will feature 3 former Australian Open women’s singles champions – two-time winners Victoria Azarenka (2012-13) and Naomi Osaka (2019, 2021) and Sofia Kenin (2020).

Kenin leads a group of 11 players who use protected rankings to compete in the Grand Slam alongside Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Marketa Vondrousova, Karolina Muchova, Nadia Podoroska, Laura Siegemund, Jaqueline Cristian, Patricia Maria Tig, Evgeniya Rodina, Zheng Saisai and Kristina Kucova .

Azarenka was the last woman to successfully defend her Australian Open title, winning back-to-back championships in 2012 and 2013.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Petra Kvitova, Garbie Muguruza, Jelena Ostapenko, Barbora Krejcikova, Elena Rybakina, Sloane Stephens, Bianca Andreescu and Emma Raducanu all have Grand Slam titles to their credit and enjoy the big stage.

Of the top 20 players in the WTA rankings, only Simona Halep will be absent as she appeals her suspension by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) following a positive doping test at the US Open in August.

Ons Jabeur, Jessica Pegula and Caroline Garcia are all set to be strong contenders in an exciting women’s singles field for the first major of 2023, while No. 95-ranked Ysaline Bonaventure rounds out the group of direct entry players.

Should any more players withdraw, the next players will be Harriet Dart, Kateryna Baindl, Dayana Yastremska, Alycia Parks and Margarita Betova.

Raducanu is the only British woman to enjoy main draw entry status at this stage, although only one withdrawal gives Dart a place in the main draw.

To view the full entry lists for both the women’s and men’s fields, click HERE.

Australia has dropped all of its travel restrictions due to vaccination requirements and players of any nationality are not expected to be denied entry.

18 countries will compete for the first United Cup in Australia from December 29 [unitedcup.com]

The WTA season kicks off with the jointly organized United Cup mixed team event, to be played in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney from Thursday, December 29.

The United Cup is an ATP-WTA event co-hosted with Tennis Australia and offers $15 million in prize money and up to 500 Pepperstone ATP and 500 WTA ranking points.

An all-star lineup of past and current on-field champions and team captains is promised at the inaugural United Cup.

In Brisbane, 2012 Wimbledon finalist and former world number 2 Agnieszka Radwanska will captain Team Poland in Group B, led by Swiatek and world number 10 Hubert Hurkacz.

In Perth, Gisela Dulko, former world No. 1 in doubles and 2011 Australian Open doubles champion, will lead Team Argentina, which draws against Croatia and France in Group F.

Former world No. 4 and Roland Garros champion Iva Majoli will captain Croatia, with players Borna Coric and Donna Vekic flying the flag for their country.

In Sydney, Tim Henman, who inspired a British tennis revival in the 1990s by becoming the first local player to reach the men’s Wimbledon semi-final in 25 years, will captain Team Great Britain, which includes world No. 14 Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans and Harriet Dart.

Former world No. 3 doubles champion and 2016 French Open doubles champion Marc Lopez will oversee Spain, a team that includes world No. 2 Rafael Nadal and world No. 14 Paula Badosa.

Home favorites Australia will also be in Sydney and will be led by former world No. 1 and two-time Grand Slam champion Lleyton Hewitt and former world No. 4 and multi-time Grand Slam champion Sam Stosur in Group D.

Stosur is one of many high-profile captains playing at the United Cup.

Others include Stan Wawrinka as Team Switzerland captain and Alexander Bublik overseeing Kazakhstan in the same group in Brisbane.

Current world number 28 Grigor Dimitrov will captain Bulgaria, Kirsten Flipkens will captain Belgium and Grand Slam doubles champion Edouard Roger-Vasselin will captain France.

Click for the full list of participating countries, players and captains HERE.

Brisbane’s Pat Rafter Arena, Perth’s RAC Arena and Sydney’s Ken Rosewall Arena will host the United Cup Group Stage from Thursday, December 29 to Wednesday, January 4, 2023.

Each host city has 2 groups of 3 nations, competing in a round-robin format.

Each tie consists of two men’s and two women’s singles and one mixed doubles played over two days.

Group winners in each city will play for one of three places in the semi-finals.

Three city champions advance to the United Cup Final Four in Sydney, played Friday January 6-Sunday January 8 at the Ken Rosewall Arena, as the next best-performing group stage team completes the quartet.

With the WTA 500 Adelaide International 1 starting January 3, the Australian Open season is in full swing.

The main draw of the Australian Open will kick off on January 16, 2023, and if all goes according to plan, a new women’s champion will be crowned on January 28.