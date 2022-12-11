Manika Batra has a brilliant mind; Sharath Kamal is extremely confident: Veteran TT player Vinay Chopra





New Delhi, December 10 Veteran Indian table tennis player Vinay Chopra, who will compete in the ITTF World Veterans Championships in Oman in January next year, believes Manika Batra's "brilliant mind" and the "extraordinary" way she uses the dimpled rubber racket , helped her bounce back strongly from the disappointment of the 2022 Commonwealth Games and became the first Indian woman to win the ITTF-ATTU Asian Cup medal in Bangkok last month. Manika Batra defeated world No. 6 Hina Hayata of Japan in the women's singles bronze medal match to earn India's third medal in the continental encounter. Before Manika, Chetan Baboor, with silver in 1997 and bronze in 2000, was the only Indian TT player to medal in the Asian Cup. Manika's underperformance at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games, where she failed to win even a single medal after the highlight of the 2018 CWG in Gold Coast, where she won four medals, did not inspire any medal hopes in a strong field in Bangkok. But the 27-year-old took her game to the next level for the historic bronze. "No doubt Manika has the advantage of using the (dipped) rubber, but the art of playing is also important and she masters that. It's not like everyone can use that rubber and win races. Add to that she is a very hard working player. I know her work ethic when she played under me at Jesus and Mary College in Delhi. I was the coach at J&M College for nearly four decades, and her older sister also trained under me for three years. In fact, I got Manika admission into J&M College," said Chopra, who had become a national junior doubles champion in 1976-77 and won the National Veterans Table Tennis Championship in Srinagar in August this year. Chopra, who is also the winner of the World Veteran Doubles event in Las Vegas, USA, in 2018 along with Kapil Kumar, added that Manika's brilliant brain game and her ability to spend hours training the brain to make a certain shot playing or serving an unplayable is simply unparalleled. "She's been perfecting it (mind game) for years," said Chopra, who will work with Kapil Kumar again in Oman next year. Chopra doesn't read much into Manika's dismal performance in Birmingham, saying winning and losing are part of the game and one learns "from losing, not winning". Of the ageless wonder Sharath Kamal, who won three golds and silver at Birmingham in 2022 at the age of 40, Chopra said: "Winning gives you more confidence every time. Your inner voice tells you 'if I can achieve this, I can also achieve greater things'. I'll give you an example, I'm turning 62. I won the National (Veteran) Championship this year in the Over 59 category and the guy I beat in the semifinals was a former Indian ranking player. No one could take a game away from him in the last so many Nationals. So it ultimately comes down to the confidence that 'I can beat him'. In the case of Sharath Kamal, who I believe is 40 now, the confidence helps him to keep his winning streak," said Chopra, who along with Manmeet Singh had defeated Kamlesh Mehta and Shivram in the final of the Nationals of 1976-1977 in Allahabad and had defeated the summit. doubles players like Deepak Vadera, Suhas Kulkarni and Atul Parekh among others in the senior category. –IANS

