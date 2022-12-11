NDSU women’s basketball stumbles in Green Bay, 70-52





Next game: in the state of Mayville 12/14/2022 | 6 p.m Dec 14 (Wed) / 6pm Bee Mayville state GREEN BAY, Wis. The North Dakota state women’s basketball team fell short Saturday afternoon in Green Bay, 70-52, at Kress Center. After NDSU (6-4) trailed just four points at the half, the Phoenix (4-4, 1-1 Horizon) outscored the Bison, 18-8, in the third to open a 50-36 lead after three. Green Bay continued to pull away in the fourth quarter and built its biggest lead of the game, 70-49, with 32 seconds left in the game. The Phoenix went on to take the 70-52 victory. Elle Evans led the way for NDSU by double digits in scoring for the seventh straight game with a team-best 13 points. She also hauled in seven of the team’s rebounds with two steals and one assist. Abbie Draper scored six points with two rebounds while Heaven Hamling added six points with four rebounds and four assists. As a team, NDSU shot 35.2 percent (19-54) from the field and 57.1 percent (8-14) from the free throw line. The Bison also scored 26 points in the paint and the bench contributed 23 points. NDSU returns to action Wednesday in Mayville State. The tip-off is scheduled for 6:00 PM

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://gobison.com/news/2022/12/10/womens-basketball-ndsu-womens-basketball-stumbles-at-green-bay-70-52.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos