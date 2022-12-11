Ishan Kishan: Indian batsman hits fastest ODI double century in win over Bangladesh





Ishan Kishan’s stunning innings was also his first ODI century India 409-8 (50 overs): Kishan 210 (131), Kohli 113 (91) Bangladesh 182 (34 overs): Shakib 43 (50); Thakur 3-30 India wins by 227 runs; Bangladesh wins series 2-1 score card Indian batsman Ishan Kishan hit the fastest double century in one-day international history by hitting a sublime 210 in the victory over Bangladesh. Kishan needed just 126 balls to reach 200, breaking the previous men’s and women’s cricket record held by New Zealand’s Amelia Kerr. Kerr hit the target with 134 balls against Ireland in 2018. West Indies opener Chris Gayle held the previous men’s record, taking 138 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2015. It is only the ninth time a batsman has hit a double barrel in men’s ODIs, with Kishan’s the fifth-highest score, while the 24-year-old is also the youngest man to achieve the feat. He hit 24 fours and 10 sixes in his stunning 131-ball knock, sharing a second-wicket partnership of 290 with Virat Kohli – the seventh highest in men’s ODI history. Kohli hit a fine century of his own, earning 113 from 91 balls as India went 409-8 in Chittagong, their fourth-highest total in ODIs. It was Kohli’s 44th ODI ton and 72nd in all formats, placing him in second place for most international hundreds to former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Only the Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar has more, namely 100. Bangladesh never threatened in the chase and eventually were bowled out for 182 from 34 overs, losing by 227 runs. However, the Tigers had already secured the series after victories in the opening two ODIs. The two sides will now move forward with a two-test series, which will begin in Chittagong on Wednesday. Kishan, whose century was also his first ODI ton in his 10th match, only played due to an injury to Indian captain Rohit Sharma, who holds the record for the highest ODI score of 264 and has hit three double hundreds in the format. Seizure To score Balls Rohit Sharma (IND) 264 173 Martin Guptill (NZ) 237* 163 Schwedener Sehwag (Ind.) 219 149 Chris Gayle (WI) 215 147 Fakhar Zaman (suit) 210* 156 Ishan Kishan (Ind.) 210 131 Rohit Sharma (IND) 209 158 Rohit Sharma (IND) 208* 153 Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 200* 147

