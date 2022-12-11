Incarnate Word defeats Sac State football team in playoffs





Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes to break a Football Championship Subdivision record and ran for two scores as seventh-seeded Incarnate Word collected last to defeat second-seeded Sacramento State 66–63 in the quarterfinals of the play -offs on Friday night. was the highest scoring FCS playoff game in history and Scott, who set an FCS record with his 59th touchdown pass of the season, was the difference as the Cardinals (12-1) defeated the Hornets (12-1) first defeat. Incarnate Word will go on a nine-game win streak on its road trip to play No. 3-seeded North Dakota State in the Semifinals next weekend. Scott, in his seventh season of college football with five different teams, surpassed the 57 touchdowns Jeremiah Briscoe threw for Sam Houston State in 2016. Scott has at least one game left to catch NCAA all-time leader Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky, who hit 62 pitched in 2021. LSU’s Joe Burrow had 60 TD passes in 2019. Scott scored on a 64-yard run on the first play of the fourth quarter and UIW increased the lead to 45-34. Sac State used a trick play to run Cameron Skattebos 19-yard touchdown toss back to Marshel Martin to come within four points with 12:08 left to play. Sac State recovered an onside kick, Jake Dunniway connected with Martin for a 14-yard touchdown on third-and-10 and the Hornets took a 48–45 lead with 10:12 left. The lead lasted 41 seconds before Marcus Cooper scored on a 67-yard run for UIW. The Cardinals sacked Asher Ohara, the other half of Sac State’s QB combo, forcing a fumble that picked up Kelechi Anyalebechi and went back 55 yards to the end zone, for a 59–48 lead with 8:24 left . Sac State answered with Dunniway’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams and a two-point run by Marcus Fulcher to come within 59-56 with 4:57 left. Another successful outside kick gave the Hornets the ball at their own 43-yard line. Fulcher’s 10-yard run gave Sac State a first-and-goal at the Cardinals 2. After a 2-yard loss at the hands of Ohara, Martin scored on a 4-yard tight end round and Sac State led 63–59 with 1:43 left . That was enough time for Scott to connect with Taylor Grimes for a 21-yard touchdown and a 66-63 lead with 27 seconds left. Dunniways Hail Mary’s pass to the end zone was incomplete on the last play. Incarnate Word dominated the second quarter, turning two turnovers into touchdown drives for a 28–17 halftime lead. Scott completed 19 of 31 passes for 219 yards. He carried 19 times for 166 yards. Cooper rushed 22 times for 176 yards and two scores. Dunniway completed 19 of 32 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Sac State, which was playing in its first quarterfinal game. O’Hara completed 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards and a score. Fulcher contributed nine times for 108 yards and a TD. Skattebo added 101 yards on 18 carries. O’Hara rushed 22 times for 87 yards. Martin caught 12 passes for 144 yards and two scores, while Williams had eight receptions for 102 yards and two scores. Sac State ran for 109 plays and accumulated 738 yards of offense. UIW played 73 plays and gained 579 yards. The Hornets gained time of possession with 17:02.

Lindsey Scott Jr. threw four touchdown passes to break a Football Championship Subdivision record and ran for two scores as seventh-seeded Incarnate Word collected last to defeat second-seeded Sacramento State 66–63 in the quarterfinals of the play -offs on Friday night. It was the highest scoring FCS playoff game in history and Scott, who set an FCS record with his 59th touchdown pass of the season, was the difference as the Cardinals (12-1) defeated the Hornets (12-1) handed their first defeat. Incarnate Word will go on a nine-game win streak during its road trip to play No. 3 seeded North Dakota State in the Semifinals next weekend. Scott, in his seventh season of college football with five different teams, surpassed the 57 touchdowns Jeremiah Briscoe threw for Sam Houston State in 2016. Scott has at least one game left to catch NCAA all-time leader Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky who threw 62 in 2021. LSU’s Joe Burrow had 60 TD passes in 2019. Scott scored on a 64-yard run in the first play of the fourth quarter and UIW increased the lead to 45-34. Sac State used a trick play to run Cameron Skattebos 19-yard touchdown toss back to Marshel Martin to come within four points with 12:08 left to play. Sac State recovered an onside kick, Jake Dunniway connected with Martin for a 14-yard touchdown on third-ten and the Hornets took a 48–45 lead with 10:12 left. The lead lasted 41 seconds before Marcus Cooper scored on a 67-yard run for UIW. The Cardinals sacked Asher OHara, the other half of Sac State’s QB combination, allowing Kelechi Anyalebechi to force a fumble and go back 55 yards to the end zone, for a 59-48 lead with 8:24 left. Sac State answered with Dunniway’s 10-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams and a two-point run from Marcus Fulcher to come within 59-56 with 4:57 left. Another successful outside kick gave the Hornets the ball at their own 43-yard line. Fulcher’s 10-yard run gave Sac State a first-and-goal at the Cardinals 2. After a 2-yard loss at the hands of Ohara, Martin scored on a 4-yard tight end round and Sac State led 63–59 with 1:43 left . . That was enough time for Scott to connect with Taylor Grimes for a 21-yard touchdown and a 66-63 lead with 27 seconds left. Dunniways Hail Mary’s pass to the end zone was incomplete on the final play. Incarnate Word dominated the second quarter, turning two turnovers into touchdown drives for a 28–17 halftime lead. Scott completed 19 of 31 passes for 219 yards. He carried 19 times for 166 yards. Cooper rushed 22 times for 176 yards and two scores. Dunniway completed 19 of 32 passes for 228 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for Sac State, which was playing in its first quarterfinal game. O’Hara completed 14 of 23 passes for 158 yards and a score. Fulcher contributed nine times for 108 yards and a TD. Skattebo added 101 yards on 18 carries. O’Hara rushed 22 times for 87 yards. Martin caught 12 passes for 144 yards and two scores, while Williams had eight receptions for 102 yards and two scores. Sac State went on 109 plays and accumulated 738 yards of offense. UIW played 73 plays and gained 579 yards. The Hornets gained time of possession with 17:02.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kcra.com/article/incarnate-word-beats-sac-state-football-team-66-63-highest-scoring-fcs-playoff-game-in-history/42205585 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos