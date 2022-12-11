Movie Review: Tennis Sisters Venus & Serena Williams and the Pursuit of Greatness in “King Richard”

Grace white is a college student who plays first base for Union University, a DII school in Jackson, Tennessee, and studies journalism. She is the sports editor for the school’s student publication, Cardinal & Cream, and has a younger sister who plays in the Virginia Unity club organization.

In today’s Inside Pitch, Grace gives her thoughts on the filmKing Richardcurrently on HBO Max, featuring the story of the legendary tennis-playing Williams sisters and how they became all-time greats, thanks in large part to the driving force that is their father, Richard Williams.

I haven’t been a great father, but I’ve never done anything but try to protect you.

That what Richard Williamsfather of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams, says in the award-winning film King Richard.

This movie focuses on the journey of Richard Williams, played by Will Smithas he tries to help his girls reach their full potential as tennis players while also allowing them to have a childhood.

Obviously this is a story told through the sport of tennis, but the themes that stood out to me can be applied to any sport and, frankly, anything anyone wants to be good at, from acting to music to practicing tennis. medicines.

It takes a lot of effort to be great.

Richard had a 78-page plan for Venus and Serena’s journey to stardom. Several times he let them practice at the local tennis court in the rain. He went from tennis coach to tennis coach, trying to find someone to train his girls for free because they couldn’t afford it.

Richard grew up in an environment where hardly anyone respected him. He was a black young man who lived in a time when even touching a white person could get a beating. When I listened to his story, it seemed like he didn’t have much of a chance, but he also didn’t want his story to become his girl’s story.

He and his wife spent hours working with Venus and Serena on their tennis skills and also building a family environment where school studies were hard expected and also had time to just be a kid.

Not everyone understood why Richard put so much pressure on his girls. In fact, the neighbor across the street called the police because she thought the girls were being abused.

I think this misunderstanding is felt by many families who try to help their children achieve their dreams. To be great, you can’t just practice a few times a week and get it where you want to go. It takes dedication and time spent every day perfecting your craft.

I believe this is one of the reasons why there are only a small percentage of college and professional athletes in the world. They’re the ones who want it so badly that they’re willing to do whatever it takes to get there, even if it means practicing in the rain.

The rest of the world may not be able to understand why anyone would want to do that to themselves. For the most part, they’re happy with where they are, which is fine. The lives of that small percentage of athletes and their families are not for everyone. It takes a lot of patience, diligence and time.

I think there’s even a difference between a lot of Division II and Division I athletes…and I’ve seen this in my own life with me and my sister. Esther.

I’m a Division II athlete and I’m not saying it didn’t take sacrifice and dedication to get to this level. Playing at any collegiate level is an achievement; however, the sacrifices I made are nothing compared to Esther’s to settle in Georgia and my father’s to help her.

I hit maybe three times a week, but Esther consistently hits five to seven times a week. Most of her week is spent playing sports, exercising and doing homework. She also plays high school basketball, so she has to work that into her schedule.

Before committing, when she still went to camps in the winter, she would have to miss basketball practices and games in order to pursue her first love and pursue the dream she’d held on to since she was a little girl.

My dad has taken her to pretty much every tournament and when he can’t, he makes sure she has a way to get there. I can’t imagine how much the expenses have been, or what it’s like to be gone pretty much all summer except maybe three or four weekends.

I think other people who see what they do feel the same way. I’m not sure they fully understand why my dad and Esther have such a strong connection to softball, and sometimes they don’t.

There are times in the summer when I wish they would just come home so we could go to the beach on family vacations or go to a Braves game. However, I don’t want to take Esther’s dream away from her.

I think being misunderstood is one of the costs of striving to be great. In one way or another, we all probably have that neighbor who doesn’t get it. I know not everyone will accuse you of being abusive, but there are probably people who will wonder why you are gone all the time or why you can’t do different things with them.

It’s just the price you have to pay to be great, and it’s up to each family and athlete to decide if it’s worth it, just like Richard Williams did.

The film King Richard now streaming on HBO Max.

— Grace white, Additional Inning Correspondent