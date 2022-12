Reader input: If you played hockey, what would your target song be?

” data-medium-file=”https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?fit=300%2C200&ssl=1″ data-large-file= “https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?fit=640%2C427&ssl=1″ decoding=”async” class=”alignnone wp-image- 395540 size-large jetpack-lazy-image” src=”https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=640%2C417&ssl” alt =” ” width=”640″ height=”427″ data-recalc-dims=”1″ data-lazy-srcset=”https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022 /12 /316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=1024%2C683&ssl=1 1024w, https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=300%2C200&ssl= 1 300w , https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669 851 927863669_n.jpg?resize=150%2C100&ssl=1 150w, https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=768%2C512&ssl=1 768w , https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=1536%2C1024&ssl=1 1536w, https://i0.wp.com/novas.com/novas. com/novacapsfans.com /wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=1200%2C800&ssl=1 1200w, https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com20loads/wp-content/2uploads /12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n. jpg?w=2048&ssl=1 2048w, https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?w=1280&ssl=1 1280w, https://i. wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?w=1920&ssl=1 1920w” data-lazy-sizes=”(max-width: 640px, -640px) “https://i0.wp.com/novacapsfans.com/wp-cont ent/uploads/2022/12/316948482_10159238119366762_1728669851927863669_n.jpg?resize=640%2C427&is-pending-load=1#038;ssl=1” srcset “″/> In the 2019-2020 season, goal-scoring songs were launched for the Washington Capitals, many of which were known by fans: I also find it intriguing when new players join Washington, and we find out that the number they chose is the latest Sonny Milano and Walk on sunshine: THE CAPS JUST KILLED A FIVE MINUTE PENALTY AND FOUND SONNY MILANO OUT OF THE BOX FOR A GOAL!!!! pic.twitter.com/VXZVPdhFCb NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) November 12, 2022 I listen to music all day, every day, so this got me thinking if I were playing hockey, what song would I choose to play to celebrate a goal? I also asked my fellow NoVa Caps contributors, and here’s what we all picked: Justin Trudel,My friends over youby New Found Glory harrison brown,Flamesby David Guetta and Sia brian hailey,Foam Of The Earth by Rob Zombie Diane Doyle,I’m still standingby Elton John Aaron Davis,Selkies: the endless obsessionby Between the Buried and Me Michael Fleetwood,Only in Americafrom Brooks & Dunn Jon Sorensen,Berthaby Grateful Dead Dell Young, Shadows of the nightby Pat Benatar That’s a really good selection, might I add. We’d love to hear from you, Caps Nation! If you played (or already play) hockey, what would your goal song be? Leave a comment below and let us know! By Dela Young Similar: Like Loading…

About Della Young Della Young is an aspiring novelist and screenwriter who earned a BFA in creative writing from Full Sail University in 2021. She is currently pursuing a Master of Arts in screenwriting from Regent University. Della comes from a family of huge Capitals fans and was inspired to start writing for hockey in 2019. In her spare time she enjoys traveling, cooking and working on both sides of the camera. Follow Della on Twitter: @dellayoung

