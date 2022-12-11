Historic season for Holy Cross football ends with a quarterfinal loss to South Dakota State





BROOKINGS, SD One of the greatest seasons in Holy Cross football history came to an end in the quarterfinals of the NCAA FCS playoffs, with top-seeded South Dakota State pulling away in the fourth quarter to a 42-21 victory over the eighth-placed Crusaders on Saturday, December 10. The game was tied, 21-21, heading into the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits (12-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the final frame to secure victory. Holy Cross (12-1) had a total offense of 413 yards against South Dakota State’s 393. The Crusaders rushed for 261 yards as a team against the best rushing defense in the country, entering the game with opponents just 70.8 rushing yards. junior quarterback Matthew Sluka had 213 of those yards on the ground and scored a 56-yard touchdown; he also passed for 125 metres. Senior run back Peter Oliver rushed for 57 yards. Junior wide receiver Jalen Koker finished with 63 receiving yards. In defense, senior linebacker Liam Andersen made 10 tackles while senior cornerback John Smith had eight in the day. Senior defensive end Jake Reichwein finished with seven tackles, including a six-yard tackle for loss, and a quarterback rush. Playing in their first quarter-final since the 1983 season, the 2022 Crusaders finished the year with 12 wins; including a fourth consecutive outright Patriot League title, a victory over FBS foe Buffalo and an NCAA second-round victory against New Hampshire. HOW IT HAPPENED: After a long opening drive for the Jackrabbits of 6:18, a missed field goal kept the game scoreless early on.

Sluka put Holy Cross first on the board with a 56-yard touchdown run with 7:15 left in the first.

The Crusader defense held South Dakota State to two field goals in the first quarter, to maintain a 7–6 lead for Holy Cross.

On fourths and inches, senior running back Tyler Purdy connected to senior tight end Sean Morris for a 27-yard touchdown with 9:10 left in the second quarter, extending the lead to 14–6.

connected to senior tight end for a 27-yard touchdown with 9:10 left in the second quarter, extending the lead to 14–6. The Jackrabbits tied the game with a touchdown rush from Isaiah Davis and a successful two-point conversion with 5:19 left in the half.

South Dakota State took a 21-14 lead by 1:08 on a 37-yard pick six from Jason Freeman.

Holy Cross opened the second half with a long scoring drive. Sluka led an 11-play, 83-yard drive that lasted nearly six minutes, with Oliver pulling in a one-yard score to tie the game.

The game was tied going into the fourth quarter, but the Jackrabbits kept the Crusaders off the board and scored three unanswered touchdowns to drive away for the win. OUTSIDE THE BOX SCORE: Sluka’s 213 rushing yards are the most in a single game by a quarterback in program history. He surpasses Ryan Taggart’s previous record set in 2011 (176 rushing yards).

Sluka finishes the 2022 season with 1,234 rushing yards, the most by a quarterback and the third most in program history.

With his 57m showing on Saturday, Oliver surpassed the 1,000m mark for the 2022 season, amassing 1,017m per year. He ends his Holy Cross career with 2,655 rushing yards, third all-time in program history. FOLLOW THE CROSSFATHERS

Follow the Holy Cross football team and all things Crusader Athletics on social media!

