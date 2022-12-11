Complete list of records broken by Ishan Kishan during his monster 210-run knock | Cricket





Ishan Kishan broke a plethora of records on Sunday in his monster innings of 210 during the third ODI between India and Bangladesh at Chattogram. Ishan, who replaced injured captain Rohit Sharma in India’s Playing XI, went hammer and tongs and inflicted carnage on Bangladesh’s bowlers on his way to becoming only the fourth Indian cricketer to score an ODI double ton. Ishan reached his double century off just 126 balls, joining legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rohit and setting up a great 290-run partnership with Virat Kohli for the second wicket. With his blitzkrieg, Ishan achieved several ODI milestones including breaking West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s record for fastest to 200. Gayle had reached 200 run in 138 balls against Zimbabwe in 2015 in the World Cup. Ishan also became the youngest cricketer to hit a double barrel in ODIs, achieving it in just nine innings and at the age of 24 years and 145 days. Ishan’s score is also the highest of any batter in ODIs against Bangladesh, surpassing Virender Sehwag’s innings of 175 in the 2011 World Cup. In addition, Ishan’s ten sixes is also a record as he surpasses Ganguly’s performance (7 sixes) of most sixes from broke an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh. Read also: Kohli breaks ODI century drought after 1214 days, leaving Ponting behind to close in on Sachin in spectacular list Ishan also became the youngest cricketer to hit a double barrel in ODIs. His score is now the highest of any batter in ODIs in Bangladesh, a record previously held by Shane Watson. With his sensational knock, he broke Virender Sehwag’s 175-run record of highest score by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh. In addition, Ishan’s ten sixes is now a record as he broke Ganguly’s feat (7 sixes) of most sixes by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh. List Of Records Ishan Kishan Has Broken:- – Fastest to ODI double hundred (broke Gayle’s record) – Youngest to ODI double hundred – Highest score by a batter in ODIs in Bangladesh, a record formerly held by Shane Watson – Highest score by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh (surpassed Sehwag’s 175) -Most sixes by an Indian in ODIs in Bangladesh (Breaked Ganguly’s record of 7 sixes) With 14 overs remaining, it seemed quite clear that Ishan would surpass Rohit’s 264-run knock to hold the record for India’s highest individual score in ODIs. But it was not to be, as Ishan perished before his 11th six. Ishan charged down the wicket to Taskin Ahmed and nearly cleared the rope had Litton Das not made a spectacular effort. With the Bangladesh captain running from afar, he nearly collided with the fielder charging in from afar, but avoided contact to hold the catch.

