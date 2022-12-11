2022 NCHSAA Football Championship Summaries

2022 NCHSAA 2A Football Championship | East Duplin get their first stunning Reidsville 24-21

Final Box Score (PDF)

CHAPEL HILL, NC East Duplin held off a tough challenge from Reidsville and defeated the Rams 24-21 to win their first Football State Championship in school history. Avery Gaby led East Duplin’s stormy offense, carrying the ball 37 times for 184 yards and a touchdown en route to being named the 2A Most Valuable Player.

A blocked field goal recovered by Elam Moore who thundered 70 yards to give East Duplin a 14-7 lead in the third quarter was the difference in the game. Ivar De Jong’s 27-yard attempt was blocked by Rodrigo Sanchez who charged down the middle of the Rams line to get his right hand on it and hit the ball back into the Rams holder. Sanchez was selected as the Panthers Most Outstanding Defensive Player for his effort on the defensive line and blocked field goal.

After East Duplin scored what appeared to be the game-icing touchdown on a fourth and a goal on five when Zack Brown hit Kade Kennedy on the right side of the endzone to go 24-14 with only 2:16 left to play, Reidsvilles Dionte Neal took the ensuing kickoff 83 yards to cut the Panther lead to 24-21. It was Neal’s second touchdown of the game and helped cement his roster as the most outstanding offensive player for the Rams.

East Duplin opened the scoring with only 4:02 in the game, producing an 8-play, 62-yard drive to go 7-0 on a 1-yard touchdown run by Avery Gaby. Gaby was 46 yards on the ramp, including a 35-yard canter in the red zone where he was dragged out of bounds at the Reidsville 3-yard line.

East Duplin dominated first half possession time, holding the ball for 15:50 and making 208 yards on the ground in the first half. The Panthers drove late in the first half when Queshyne Flippin forced a Nizaya Hall fumble at the Rams 3. Jaden McCain recovered the fumble and got out to the Reidsville 19 before being helped out of bounds.

That turnover sparked Reidsville as the Rams drove 81 yards in the final 2:43 of the half to tie the game at 7 on the half on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Al Lee to Dionte Neal in the flats at the half. right. . The touchdown capped a 14-play drive for the Rams, their best offensive streak of the game.

The Reidsville defense was led by Paul Widerman who had 12 tackles in the game, but Jaden McCain was selected as the Rams Most Outstanding Defensive Performer with 3.5 tackles and a fumble to recover and returned to the 19. He made also a touchdown within pass from 40 yards out that cut East Duplin’s lead to 17-14 with only 7:25 left in the game.

The Panther charge totaled 292 rushing yards. Nizaya Hall had a great day as a change of pace back to the game’s MVP Gaby. Hall carried the ball 14 times for 94 yards en route to earning the Panthers’ Most Outstanding Offensive Performer Award.

Reidsville finished the season 14-2 and the Rams were the champions of the Mid-State 2A with a perfect 6-0 record in conference play. The Rams appeared in schools 26eAll-time State Championship Game, the most of any program in NCHSAA history.

East Duplin finished the season at 15-1. The Panthers won the East Central 2A with a 6-0 record. This was the Panthers’ second regional championship and their first state championship appearance since 2017.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting sportsmanship in all athletic events and is partnering with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to award two players from participating teams in each State Championship event with the NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards for their efforts throughout the season. The winners of the 2022 2A Football NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award were Waylon Sloan of East Duplin and Landon Denney of Reidsville.

2022 NCHSAA 4A Football Championship | New Bern turns Grimsley upside down 40-28 behind 394 rushing yards

Final Box Score (PDF)

CHAPEL HILL, NC The New Bern Bears captured the school’s fourth football championship, their first since 2014, defeating Grimsley 40-28 to win the 4A Championship. New Bern is the first team to win a state championship game without a passing since Tarboro won the 1AA Championship at Mount Airy in 2017 without a throw.

New Bern’s defense stifled Grimsley’s offense and held the Whirlies’ explosive offense just 257 yards from the total offense and only 102 yards over. The Whirlies’ most air strikes came on an 85-yard touchdown pass reeled in by Terrell Anderson in the fourth quarter, cutting New Bern’s lead to 33–28 with only 2:57 left to play.

NoTavien Green, the Bears middle linebacker and leading tackler in the game, was selected as the game’s Most Valuable Player. Green had 8 tackles, one sack, a force fumble and an interception that he returned 49 yards to set up the Bears second touchdown of the game. Florida State commit and fellow Bears defenseman KJ Sampson also impressed, earning 7.5 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the game en route to being selected as the most outstanding defensive player for New Bern.

New Bern broke the ice on their first possession, driving six plays and 59 yards in just 2:37. Chamir Wright shot the ball over the goal line from 22 yards with a sweep to the left as the Bears regularly tested the edge of the Whirlies defense on the first drive. Grimsley did manage to block the PAT, so the Whirlies trailed only 6-0 for their first possession of the night. But the first Whirlies drive was stopped by an interception by NoTavien Green who took the pick all the way back to the Grimsley 11, but an illegal block penalty brought the Bears back to the 31.

Aronne Herring made the Whirlies pay for the turnover and cashed in from 12 yards out to wrap up the short cyclocross and give New Bern a 13-0 lead with 3:54 left in the first quarter. Herring finished the game with 161 yards rushing on just 16 carries with two scores en route to being selected as the most outstanding offensive player for the bear. Grimsley quickly roared back after Herring’s first touchdown as Terrell Anderson ripped off a 98-yard kick return touchdown to cut New Bern’s lead to six, 13–7.

The Whirlies went up for the first time early in the second quarter as Ryan Stephens extended an outside lead to a 30-yard touchdown run to lead the Jackson Henry PAT Grimsley 14-13 with 11:16 left in the first half . Wright conceded his second score of the night to put the Bears back in the lead on the ensuing possession, capping off a 6-play, 62-yard drive with a 4-yard touchdown run to go 20-14 with 8: 07 go.

New Bern also opened the score in the second half. After the Bears defense held Grimsley to a three-and-out on their first possession, Herring threw over the left side and jumped into the secondary, jumping back to the right and to the right cone for a 66-yard touchdown. to put the Bears up 27-14 with 9:35 left.

After a Grimsley fumble deep in their own end, New Bern drove inside in the 25, but on fourth and seventh at the Grimsely 21, the Bears put the ball on the turf and Chris Young scooped it up to send it 35 yards to place the Whirlies. in service at the Bears 36. Grimsley had to convert a fourth behind on the drive, but eventually cashed in on Mitchell Summer’s six-yard run that trimmed the Bears’ lead to 27–21 with 4:16 remaining. Summers was the leading rusher in the game for the Whirlies, with 18 runs for 71 yards and a score en route to being selected as the most outstanding offensive player for Grimsley.

New Bern extended their lead to 12 on the first play of the fourth quarter. Damaree Tucker rushed for 23 yards and his lone score of the night, cutting off left tackle to put the Bears up 33-21 after a PAT from the upright missed with 11:53 to play. He added another score in the final minute, cutting 36 yards through the right edge of the Whirlies defense for the final score of the game to lift the Bears to the final 40–28 margin and put away the game.

Grimsley’s defense struggled to adapt to New Bern’s triple offense and the speed of the triple option made their task much more difficult. The Whirlies defense was led by Keshaun Jones, who finished the game with 8 team-leading tackles en route to Most Outstanding Defensive Player honors for Grimsley.

The Whirlies finished the season 15–1. They were 7-0 in the Metro 4A, winning the championship and earning the schools 17eregional championship, only the third since the school’s name change to Grimsley from Greensboro High. The Whirlies made their second appearance in an NCHSAA State Championship in the past three seasons.

New Bern finished an undefeated season, 16-0 and a perfect 6-0 in the Big Carolina 3A/4A, where they won the championship. The Bears participated in their first state championship since 2014, winning the program’s fourth state championship game. They earned their eighth regional title in school history.

The NCHSAA is committed to promoting sportsmanship in all athletic events and is partnering with the North Carolina Farm Bureau to award two players from participating teams in each State Championship event with the NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Awards for their efforts throughout the season. The winners of the 2022 4A Football NC Farm Bureau Sportsmanship Award were Jayden Wallace of New Bern and Jackson Lee of Grimsley.