How to break serve in tennis

How to Break the Serve in Tennis – ‘Be Aggressive’

Interrupting the service is your ticket to winning matches, but how exactly should you go against the server?

Top analyst Craig OShannessy of Brain Game Tennis Tennishead shared how to make the most of break point opportunities.

Read on to find out for yourself!

How to interrupt the service

Where do breakpoints occur?

You may know this intuitively, but the breakpoints are not evenly distributed between the two sides of the field. Most of the breakpoints are on the ad side.

“You have 0-40, 30-40 and all the ads in the ad space,” explains O’Shannessy.

“So about 75% of all breakpoints happen in the ad space.”

That’s exactly why left-handed players have an advantage when dealing with break points.

They can swing a serve wide to their right-handed opponent’s backhand, pushing them off the field.

Mentality

Aggression is the name of the game on both ends of the field according to O’Shannessy.

For the players who serve a break point, they often feel like they’re backed into a corner,” he says.

“They’re a little bit more aggressive with the serve, they’re a little bit more aggressive with their serve plus one pattern.

You get a little bit of a fight now where they are like I’m a little bit more aggressive.

“You say fine, I’ll match that. I’ll be a little more aggressive.

Combine aggression with aggression to improve your game.

you can not be happy with getting the ball back in play.

At the same time, try to force a mistake instead of going for a big winner.

Visual aid

How to Break the Service – Demonstrated by Tsitsipas & Davidovich Fokina

The 2022 Monte Carlo Masters was a roller coaster affair between defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas and challenger Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Notice how the two players play when they take their opponent for a break point.

Watch Tsitsipas’ aggression at 4-4 and especially Davidovich Fokina as he fought to stay in the game and break back for 5-5 in the second set.

How to interrupt storage – summary of the action

To expect the server to play bigger/bolder a breakpoint.

Elevate everything you do as these big dots roll around.

All other points are a dress rehearsal to find the primary patterns that can be performed at these points.

Play to win. Don’t expect the point to be handed to you Go and grab these key points.



Craig OShannessy is the creator of Brain Game Tennis. For 20 years he has been involved in tennis coaching players like Kevin Anderson and even Dustin Brown when he defeated Rafa Nadal at Wimbledon. More recently, Craig worked as a match analyst at Wimbledon and for the ATP Tour. He has also used the unique insights from his match analysis software dartfish to guide players like Novak Djokovic in analyzing opponents and performances.

Visit BrainGameTennis.com to read the latest and best selling course ‘Get tight’ where Craig teams up with Jeff Greenwald to combine their specific skills to help you with the universal problem all players struggle with in matches.

